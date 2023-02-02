Susan Lucci Tearfully Remembers Late Husband as She Admits She's 'Not Ready' to Start Dating Yet

"I just miss him and he's worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life," Susan Lucci said of husband Helmut Huber, who died in March 2022 at age 84

Published on February 2, 2023 06:46 PM
Susan Lucci Starts To Cry When Asked If She Was Dating After The Death Of Her Husband on Good Day New York
Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Susan Lucci will forever hold a special place in her heart for late husband Helmut Huber.

On Thursday, the All My Children star, 76, appeared on a segment of Good Day New York to raise awareness for American Heart Month.

While there, Lucci opened up about her personal life after anchor Rosanna Scotto noted that it will be an "especially hard year" for Lucci as she celebrates her first Valentine's Day since Huber died in March 2022 at age 84.

"I know the two of you were just partners in everything. Love, business, you name it. Whenever I saw you, I saw Helmet," Scotto observed, as Lucci added, "I was so lucky, so lucky."

After being asked whether she is ready to re-enter the dating scene, the actress said, "No, I'm not ready. It's just 10 months and anyway, whatever the time is, I'm not ready."

She continued, "Everybody's different, and I just miss him and he's worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life."

Actress Susan Lucci and her husband, Helmut Huber
Al Pereira/Getty

Lucci described her late husband as a "very special big presence" and "very take-charge in a good way." She also called Huber "caring, a caregiver, funny [and] smart."

"Not to mention very handsome and cute accent," Lucci sweetly added.

Though the soap star admitted that "even strangers" are trying to set her up with someone new, she grew emotional as she reiterated that she's not interested.

"Thank you but I can't even imagine it at this point," the actress said of dating again before wiping away a tear.

RELATED VIDEO: Susan Lucci's Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84: 'A Tremendous Loss'

Huber and Lucci were married for 53 years, having tied the knot in 1969.

On March 28, 2022, Huber died peacefully on Long Island, New York, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed at the time.

"A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," a rep for the family said in a statement. "With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest."

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Helmut Huber and Susan Lucci attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty

Lucci later spoke out about her husband's death while introducing the in memoriam segment at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2022.

"My husband, Helmet Huber, was a larger-than-life force of nature," she said. "He was a confident caregiver who knew exactly how to make things happen and to keep us all laughing at the same time. Helmut loved and was so proud of our magnificent children and our grandchildren."

Noting that Huber was "the love of her life," the soap opera actress added, "They say that grief is the price we pay for love. Well, grief is an excruciating price but I would not give up even one second of the love."

