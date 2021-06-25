All My Children Star Susan Lucci Mourns Death of Her Mother at 104: She 'Was a Survivor and Thriver'

Susan Lucci is mourning the death of her mother Jeanette.

On Friday, the former All My Children star, 74, paid tribute to her late mother in an emotional post on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Celebrating my mom's 100th birthday with her - four years ago," the actress wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "There were toasts to her and stories of her growing up in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains and lots of love and music and laughter."

The soap star continued, "But, three weeks ago I received a call saying that my mother had suddenly taken a turn towards end of life - I only hoped and prayed I would get to her in time - I am eternally grateful to God and her wonderful hospice nurses, that I did."

Lucci said she was "able to tell her all the good things" - including how much she loved her, how proud she's always been of her.

"I posted a Happy 104th Birthday tribute to my mom in March - but some things bear repeating. I've always mentioned how spunky my mom was - I'm sure that determination really helped her to reach 104!" Lucci continued. "My mother was born in 1917 during The Spanish Flu, she saw World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the birth of the Internet and the Covid-19 Pandemic. My mom was a Registered Nurse receiving her training and earning her degree at Fordham University. She became an OR nurse and, along with my dad, was a member of The Greatest Generation."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

susan lucci Credit: Susan Lucci/Instagram

The Emmy-winning star concluded, "My mom was a survivor and thriver - and I am so thankful to God that she was my mom💕💕."

Lucci has received an outpour of love and support of social media from fans and friends - including former All My Children costar Alicia Minshew.