A Look Back at Susan Lucci and Husband Helmut Huber's Relationship in Photos
Susan Lucci's husband, TV producer Helmut Huber, died on March 28, 2022, at the age of 84. In honor of the devoted couple, who had been married since 1969, take a look back on their most memorable photos
In Memory of Helmut Huber
Helmut Huber, married to longtime TV actress Susan Lucci since 1969, died peacefully on March 28, 2022, on Long Island, New York, PEOPLE confirmed.
"A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," according to a representative for the family. "With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club."
A Husband and Family Man
Huber is survived by the All My Children star, 75, and his two sons and two daughters as well as his brother, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to the American Stroke Association in support of stroke awareness and research.
'A Tremendous Loss for All'
"Helmut's passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend," read a statement from Lucci's publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano.
Legacy Lives On
Born in October of 1937, Huber became a citizen of the U.S. in January 1994. He leaves behind a long and impressive career, which included being Lucci's manager and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions. Huber was was also an esteemed chef.
Rest in Peace
In honor of the Huber and Lucci's enduring love for each other and their family, here's a glimpse into their five-decades-long love story.
Dancing the Night Away
Before starting their family, the sweet couple danced up a storm back in the '70s.
"Throwback to mid 70's/before babies—Dancing with my handsome husband at Club A!!! SO much fun!!!" Lucci captioned her post from January 2019, before adding the hashtag "#lovetodance❤️💃🏽🥂"
Moments at Home
The doting husband stood by his wife's side on big red carpets, as well as at home, where he captured their more intimate moments together — like his wife trimming her bangs.
"Trimming my bangs—helps keep my hands out of my face👍👍👍," Lucci wrote of this memory, shared in April 2020.
'To the One I Love'
In September 2021, the couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary and Lucci celebrated the major milestone on Instagram.
"Happy Anniversary to the one I Love, my smart and loving, handsome and strong husband who is the rock in my life—and continues to make me laugh!! ❤️❤️🎉🎉🥂🥂," she wrote.
Father's Day Fanfare
"HAPPY FATHER's DAY to my handsome Helmut—he touches my heart to see him be such a loving, wonderful father/grandfather/and now—Uber Opa!! ❤️❤️❤️"the loving Lucci wrote in June 2019 to honor Huber, who had eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Light Up My Life
After years of being on television, Lucci can detect good lighting anywhere.
The actress shared a stunning selfie with Huber back in January and revealed her tip for finding the best light: "Stand in front of a vanity with surround-lit mirror!!!" she captioned the shot.
Cuties in Costume
Lucci and Huber celebrated many Halloweens together, including one that was Great Gatsby themed. The star shared a "Blast from the past" photo of the two having "Halloween fun" in a throwback she posted in October 2021.
Seeing Double
After receiving her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City, Lucci and Huber arrived to pose with the uncanny lookalike — and the actress had to crack a joke as she shared the memorable moment.
"Two for the price of one!😂😂😂💃🏽💃🏽," she quipped in her caption back in September 2021.
Sunset at Sea
The couple spent time in August 2021 enjoying each other as they fished, ate lobsters, listened to music and spent quality time together in their "#happyplace."
Such a Treat
Who doesn't love a black and white ice cream soda?! The pair shared one with a big scoop of ice cream and a large dollop of whipped cream on top on a glorious Saturday in December 2016.
Lucky 13
"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to US!!! Lucky 13--Lucky in Love!!!❤️💍❤️," Lucci captioned a picturesque photo of the two celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, 2016.