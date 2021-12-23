Susan Lucci Turns 75: See Her Life in Photos

The star (pictured here at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show in 2020) is also a big advocate for heart disease education, after discovering a 90 percent blockage in one of her arteries in 2018 despite her daily exercise regimen and healthy diet.

"I want to do some good with what I've been through," Lucci told PEOPLE. "If I can help in any real way, I want to. Everyone's symptoms are different but I felt compelled to share mine. Even if it's one person I help, that's someone's life."