This Is Us Star Susan Kelechi Watson Says She's 'Single' a Year After Announcing Engagement

Susan Kelechi Watson is no longer engaged to fiancé Jaime Lincoln Smith.

On Saturday, while celebrating Joe Biden's election victory over President Donald Trump, the This Is Us actress, 38, revealed her relationship status on her Instagram Stories. "And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty," Watson wrote.

In September 2019, Watson announced her engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her sapphire engagement ring.

Her post is now deleted from her account.

Smith, an actor featured in Law & Order and Grand Theft Auto V, previously shared the news of their engagement on Instagram. The social media announcement has since been deleted from his account.

On Saturday, the Associated Press projected Biden won 284 electoral votes to Trump's 214 — above the 270-vote threshold — including the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with additional leads in Georgia and Nevada.

Biden's running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, makes history as the first woman, the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office.

Watson, who will be featured in HBO's Between The World And Me, shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: "The Next President and Vice President of these United States! JOE BIDEN and history maker KAMALA HARRIS!!! #bidenharris2020. (Cue @howard1867 going nuts🙌🏽)."