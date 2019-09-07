This Is Us Star Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged!

Image zoom

Susan Kelechi Watson is a bride-to-be!

The actress, 37, announced her engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith on Instagram Saturday, along with a photo of her sapphire engagement ring and her fiancé in the background.

“Forever Ever,” the couple captioned their posts. “They’ll say its love And they’ll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation.”

Watson’s This Is Us costars congratulated her in the comments section. “So happy for you guys, Su!!” Mandy Moore wrote.

“So beautiful! So happy for you both,” costar Melanie Liburd also said.

Like Watson, Smith is an actor, most recently making cameos in NBC’s New Amsterdam, CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans and Blue Bloods.

Season 4 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 24.