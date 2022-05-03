Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown Wrap Their Final This Is Us Scene Together
Beth and Randall are saying goodbye.
The beloved This Is Us couple won't be on screens much longer as Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown just filmed their last scene together. To commemorate the momentous occasion, Kelechi Watson, 40, shared a photo with her TV husband.
"We just wrapped our last scene together of the series…❤️ #ThisIsUs," she captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram Monday.
Brown, for his part, shared a peek into the filming process last week. At the time, he also teased his emotions around the impending series finale.
"We are one week away from finishing shooting on This Is Us," Brown, 46, said in a video from the show's set. "It's winding down. It's been an amazing six years. Sets are being torn down, but the memories will last forever."
The final episode of This Is Us is scheduled to air on May 24. As the last season plays out on screen, some long-standing questions have been answered about the life and love outcomes for each Pearson family member.
Kevin's (Justin Hartley) future wife was revealed to be his childhood love Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). But hearts broke when Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) officially divorced. Kate, however, went on to find love with someone else and remarried.
The latter was expected from earlier seasons, which teased Kate's divorce.
Brown told PEOPLE why the plotline was important — even if it wasn't a classic, happy ending.
"I think [creator] Dan [Fogelman] and our writers have been interested in showing the different forms of family and giving value to all those different forms of family," he said.
"Kate gets divorced. It's not a surprise," he continued. "Like a lot of people are thinking, 'She really gets divorced?' Like, there's a wedding happening and it ain't Kate and Toby. There have been bread crumbs throughout the course of the season."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.