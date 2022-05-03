The series finale of This Is Us will air on NBC May 24

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown Wrap Their Final This Is Us Scene Together

Beth and Randall are saying goodbye.

"We just wrapped our last scene together of the series…❤️ #ThisIsUs," she captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram Monday.

Brown, for his part, shared a peek into the filming process last week. At the time, he also teased his emotions around the impending series finale.

"We are one week away from finishing shooting on This Is Us," Brown, 46, said in a video from the show's set. "It's winding down. It's been an amazing six years. Sets are being torn down, but the memories will last forever."

The final episode of This Is Us is scheduled to air on May 24. As the last season plays out on screen, some long-standing questions have been answered about the life and love outcomes for each Pearson family member.

The latter was expected from earlier seasons, which teased Kate's divorce.

Brown told PEOPLE why the plotline was important — even if it wasn't a classic, happy ending.

Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"I think [creator] Dan [Fogelman] and our writers have been interested in showing the different forms of family and giving value to all those different forms of family," he said.

"Kate gets divorced. It's not a surprise," he continued. "Like a lot of people are thinking, 'She really gets divorced?' Like, there's a wedding happening and it ain't Kate and Toby. There have been bread crumbs throughout the course of the season."