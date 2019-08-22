Susan Boyle on Why She Continues to Perform 'I Dreamed a Dream' a Decade After Famed Audition

America’s Got Talent saw the revival of one of the most beloved auditions in Got Talent history.

Susan Boyle performed her viral rendition of Les Misérables‘ “I Dreamed a Dream” with a new twist at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday during the AGT quarterfinals results show.

“It’s something I can relate to,” the singer, 58, told PEOPLE about why she chose to revisit the song that launched her career over 10 years ago.

“It’s about a lady who, more or less, was left on her own with nothing. Lots was taken away from her and she had to rebuild her life again,” Boyle said of the song’s message.

“I started off having a hard time and things have become brighter and better,” the America’s Got Talent: The Champions finalist added.

And so they have: Boyle recently released her album, TEN, in honor of her 10-year music career, and her season 3 Britain’s Got Talent audition continues to gain views online.

“Every time she comes on, particularly that song ‘I Dreamed a Dream,’ I get goosebumps,” judge Simon Cowell said.

“I remember that moment like it was yesterday. I remember her walking out with a microphone and thinking, ‘Oh please God, don’t be a singer. She’s not going to be a singer, not a singer,’ and the rest followed,” said the AGT and BGT judge of Boyle’s April 2009 audition.

“She’s the most amazing person in real life, just amazing,” Cowell added.

Earlier this year, Boyle kicked off her 10-year anniversary by recreating her memorable audition while competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in January, even earning former judge Mel B‘s Golden Buzzer.

“There are very few surprises in life anymore, and well I surprised everyone 10 years ago when I stepped on the BGT stage, so I thought 10 years on let’s surprise them again,” Boyle told PEOPLE in April of her new album and next phase of her music career.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.