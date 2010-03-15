Survivor‘s Tom On Cirie: ‘I Kind Of Believe Her Now’

He may have won Survivor: Palau, but former firefighter Tom Westman didn’t have the numbers on his side this time. After getting eliminated on last week’s episode, Tom talks to PEOPLE about regrets, alliances and puzzles. — Cynthia Wang

At least you got to play a hidden immunity idol before you left.That was a fun episode to watch and being a fan of the show, there is that moment where it was like, “Oh my God! I’m involved in one of those cool Survivor tribal council moments where you know the blindside is coming.” There is some satisfaction in that.

But do you now regret going after Cirie?When I played this the first time, it was like summer camp and gathering around the fire. This one here was a bunch of reality types talking about their previous season and what appearances they’ve done and it got old real fast. And then you quickly realize there are friendships and alliances that were made long before you even got in that helicopter. Not being the kind of student of the game who knows what Amanda and Cirie‘s relationship was in Micronesia — I just knew that they played together — you have your guard up for Cirie. People had warned her about me and had warned me about her, so her and Candice were the free-floaters that Colby, Stephenie and I needed and we kind of kept them at arm’s length because we didn’t know what Cirie’s act was. By the time we needed them it was too late because they didn’t trust us because we only came to them when we were in trouble. Looking back, I kind of believe her now when she says she wasn’t in a Micronesian alliance.

Was there a chance of getting JT to stick with you and Colby?Candice was a done deal and she campaigned real hard with JT that he had to get on board the Tom-Colby train, but he just wouldn’t do it. I was working real hard to get Rupert to come on over, trying to shame him into it, telling him, ‘Don’t you see how this is going for you? Don’t you see how you are being led around the Heroes tribe by Amanda?’ But he doesn’t play much of a strategic game and once he picks who’s going to babysit him, he stays with them.

You called out James as being only good for the vote at tribal council.It’s like I know I’m going home, you know I’m going home, call it what it is! Let’s not sit here and pretend it’s anything other than what it is. JT, James, Amanda, they all have friends on the other tribe and they are playing this game waiting for the merge so they can join back up with Parvati and Courtney. So JT, where it would seem like he had the choice of two equal forces to align himself with, although I wouldn’t call it equal once James was hurt, the thing I believe swung his vote with James, who is good for nothing except the vote, is when that alliance goes over at a merge, they are picking up two more and whoever Parvati and Courtney pick up.

Had you and James not gotten along before Stephenie got voted out? Just from listening to him tell stories about himself, his life and who he is, I already had an opinion of him of someone with low character, so when he attacked a friend of mine, it was more than I could bear. Here is a young girl who knows she’s going home… and she is faced with crushing disappointment and for him to just go after her the way he did just leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I love the fact that James has revealed himself because I was a fan of Rupert and James from watching them at home but both of those guys have shown their true colors this season.

It would have helped your cause if the Heroes could only win challenges. I am not a guy who plays with puzzles or ever really enjoyed playing with a Rubik’s Cube, Tetris or any of that stuff. I don’t find much pleasure in it. I don’t know if it was that we were so miserable at it or whether it was the fact that Boston Rob was so good at it! We go out and do all this stuff, we build a boat, go retrieve a torch and then one guy, at the end, beats you by solving a puzzle. It’s pretty well established that Boston Rob can beat every one of us on the Heroes tribe in a puzzle, so if you keep throwing puzzles at us, we will continue to lose! Where is the swimming? Where is the climbing? Where is the jumping? But to keep ending a task with a puzzle, we all know the outcome, so it was pretty frustrating.