Survivor's Parvati Shallow Requests Protective Order Against Ex John Fincher for Alleged 'Abusive' Behavior

Shallow filed for divorce from her ex-husband and fellow Survivor competitor John Fincher in August

Former Survivor winner Parvati Shallow has requested a protective order against her ex-husband John Fincher.

In a court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Shallow calls Fincher, a fellow Survivor competitor, "abusive and erratic." She alleges multiple instances in which Fincher, 38, allegedly committed domestic violence and verbal abuse against her and 4-year-old daughter, Ama Fincher.

Shallow, 39, is also asking for full legal and physical custody of Ama, as well as extended protection for her daughter. She also asks that Fincher has no visitation rights until the custody hearing.

"Ama is not safe with John who is emotionally and verbally abusive and volatile," Tuesday's filing reads.

Shallow and Fincher's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Greatest of the Greats" - Parvati Shallow returns to compete on SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 40th season, with a special 2-hour premiere, Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

During one encounter, Shallow alleges Fincher disregarded her and Ama's well-being when they were getting out of his car.

"I stood up with Ama in my arms and just as I was beginning to exit the van, John began to drive in reverse. Not only was the side door of the van still wide open, John could easily see that I was standing inside the van holding Arna in my arms," the filing says. "John displayed no concern for either Ama's or my safety, as he simply yelled at me to shut the door of the van."

Shallow also alleged verbal abuse from Fincher, quoting that he allegedly told her, "I don't care about you. I hope you kill yourself. You can walk into traffic. You can jump off a cliff. I hope you put a gun in your mouth and blow your brains out."

On another occasion, Shallow alleged that Fincher became verbally abusive, as well as ripped her phone case, over an Instagram conversation she had with another man, and threatened violence.

"John stood over me screaming in my face that I destroyed his life, that I am a lying, cheating w---- and that he will never forgive me," the filing reads. "He said he would kill my whole family."

Parvati Shallow with her loved ones on the Tenth episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, airing Wednesday, April 15 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

Shallow and Fincher were engaged in 2017 and married the same year. In August, Fincher filed for custody of Ama, as well as a formal dissolution of his marriage to Shallow, citing "irreconcilable differences." His filing came a week after Shallow filed for divorce.

At the time, Shallow was also awarded a temporary restraining order against Fincher, which required he move out of the family home and keep a 100-foot distance from Shallow and Ama, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The temporary restraining order was dismissed in September. Fincher's lawyer Joy Stanley told PEOPLE: "The matter was dismissed because Ms. Shallow's allegations were false. Mr. Fincher categorically denies all accusations, and Ms. Shallow's voluntary dismissal of the request for the restraining order speaks for itself. Mr. Fincher is seeing their child with shared legal and physical custody."