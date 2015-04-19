Survivor's Joe Anglim: I Fought with Everything I Had

On paper, Joe Anglim has everything it should take to win Survivor.

He’s athletic. He’s resourceful. He’s smart. And best of all, no one dislikes him.

But those traits made him dangerous, so the cast of Survivor: Worlds Apart got rid of him on Day 24.

Anglim, a 25-year-old jewelry designer from Scottsdale, Arizona, tells PEOPLE what went wrong – and what viewers didn’t get to see about his game.

In some ways, it’s not a surprise that you were voted off. You had a big target on your back.

Yeah. I was painted as Enemy #1. Everyone decided that I was a threat. I knew that the first time I lost immunity, I was gone.

But that’s got to be hard, because you would have had to win like 9 immunities in a row!

I know. (Laughs) But I was going to try!

Even Hali, who was in your alliance, told me she was going to vote you out.

Yes, I was really in trouble. Even people on my side were trying to get rid of me. I could have tried to tone down my performance in immunity challenges, but I had gotten myself to a place where I had to win, every time.

But even after losing immunity, you tried to make a fake hidden immunity idol. You gave it to Mike in a last-ditch effort to stay. Could you have handled it differently?

In hindsight, I should have given it to somebody else. Mike knew the game really well, and he also had an idol. So he knew what an idol should look like. I was trying to pretend that it was a merge idol, something different, and someone would buy it. Maybe if I gave it to Rodney, it would have been a different story.

Speaking of Rodney, who knew he was so good at impressions?

Rodney was hilarious. I really like him. He’s a funny guy, and yes, he was good at impressions – although I’m good at them, too!

Now Jenn was saying that she wanted to go home, and she would give you her immunity idol if she won it. Did you believe her?

I tried to take everything with a grain of salt. I believed that Jenn was in a bad place because Hali went home. We were being targeted and on a sinking ship, and she wanted to get off the ship before she drowns. That’s what I thought during the game. But from a strategic side, I think she decided, ‘if I tell people I don’t want to be here, they’ll keep me around.’ So there was some strategy. Jenn is very smart.

Other than the fake idol, what did you do to try to stay alive?

I tried to tell Mike, ‘We should align, because once I’m gone, they’re all going to come after you.’ But he already had his plans. That didn’t work.

Clearly.

And then I tried pushing to everyone else that we needed to break up the Blue Collar tribe. They’re blue strong, and Rodney was playing everybody. But you know, if I had been Tyler and Carolyn, I would have done the same thing. They have to fight against Dan, Rodney and Sierra, which would be easier than dealing with me, Hali and Jenn.

So you tried everything?

I fought with everything I had to stay in the game.

The characters this season seem somewhat abrasive. Was it hard to get along with everyone?

Not at all! There were a lot of big characters, but we had a lot of fun out there. I loved it because everyone was playing the game, playing hard, making the best moves for themselves. In my opinion, this is one of the best casts ever.

But is everyone REALLY playing hard? There seem to be a lot of people just coasting along.

You don’t see how many conversations are going on, how much everyone is going through the numbers, trying to make big moves.

Sounds interesting. Wish I were seeing a lot of that.

Everyone out there was playing the game 24/7. This is a cast of players.

So you didn’t make it to the end. Would you play again?

If I ever get the opportunity to have a second chance, I’ll jump on it. I’d love to play again.