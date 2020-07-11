Survivor Winner Mike Holloway Engaged to Big Brother Alum Meg Maley

Five years after they both appeared on different CBS reality TV shows, Mike Holloway and Meg Maley are engaged to be married.

Holloway, who was crowned the winner of Survivor: Worlds Apart in 2015, and Maley, who was a house member on Big Brother 17 that same year, announced their engagement on Instagram Friday.

Maley, 30, shared a sweet photo of her and Holloway embracing, as well as a birds-eye-view video capturing the moment he popped the question.

“When he drives 23 hours to make sure you’re with your family, plans a detailed fam scavenger hunt, the sweetest proposal and he’s THE guy, you say yes. 💍,” she wrote alongside the post, which also showed off her new engagement ring. “Could not be any happier.”

For his post, Holloway, 43, was more succinct, captioning the same photo, “I Liked it.”

Earlier this year, Holloway paid tribute to the couple’s beginnings on CBS when the latest season of Survivor premiered.

“Congratulations to #Survivor,” he wrote, sharing a sweet photo of him and Maley. “20 years of bringing people together. Meg and I are very grateful to #CBS #Survivor #BB without you there would be no us. #Thankful Can’t wait to watch all my peeps looking forward to an amazing season #winnersatwar”

In December, Maley marked the fourth anniversary of them dating, revealing that Holloway “knew to keep calling” her after they first met.