More than two decades later, everyone still remembers truck driver Sue Hawk's blistering speech during the final Tribal Council that was watched by 51 million Americans. Surprisingly eloquent, Hawk compared finalists Richard Hatch and Kelly Wiglesworth to snakes and rats, respectively. And then things got personal: "If I were to ever pass you in life and you were laying there, dying of thirst, I would not give you a drink of water," she told Wiglesworth. "I would let the vultures take you." Watching the speech unfold, host Jeff Probst could hardly contain himself. "It was money," he said. "I knew we had just filmed a hit."