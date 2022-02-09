Survivor Season 42 Premieres in March — Meet the 19 New Castaways Headed to Fiji
Meet the 19 new Survivor castaways!
What happens when you leave a data scientist, an ivy-league student and a pageant coach stranded on an island? That's what viewers will find out when the Emmy Award-winning reality show returns for season 42 on March 9 to Paramount+ and CBS.
The complex social game, hosted by Jeff Probst, will follow 19 competitors from diverse backgrounds as they compete for the coveted title of "Sole Survivor" in Fiji. Putting their mental and physical strength to the test, players will be divided into three tribes of six where they'll encounter risky advantages, game-changing twists and unpredictable situations.
RELATED: Survivor's Parvati Shallow on Making Contestants Compete in Underwear: 'Give Them Some Dignity'
While this season brings a bold new era to Survivor that further intensifies the battle to the finish, the one goal remains the same: outwit, outplay and outlast to win the $1 million prize at the end.
Keep scrolling to meet the 19 castaways ready to be pushed to their limits before the competition unfolds.
Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
Drea Wheeler
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
Jackson Fox
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
Jenny Kim
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
Swati Goel
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student