Survivor Season 42 Premieres in March — Meet the 19 New Castaways Headed to Fiji

The Emmy Award-winning reality series returns to CBS for a season that's more intense than it's ever been before
By Skyler Caruso February 09, 2022 12:59 PM
Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Meet the 19 new Survivor castaways!

What happens when you leave a data scientist, an ivy-league student and a pageant coach stranded on an island? That's what viewers will find out when the Emmy Award-winning reality show returns for season 42 on March 9 to Paramount+ and CBS.

The complex social game, hosted by Jeff Probst, will follow 19 competitors from diverse backgrounds as they compete for the coveted title of "Sole Survivor" in Fiji. Putting their mental and physical strength to the test, players will be divided into three tribes of six where they'll encounter risky advantages, game-changing twists and unpredictable situations.

While this season brings a bold new era to Survivor that further intensifies the battle to the finish, the one goal remains the same: outwit, outplay and outlast to win the $1 million prize at the end.

Keep scrolling to meet the 19 castaways ready to be pushed to their limits before the competition unfolds.

Chanelle Howell

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 29

Hometown:  Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y. 

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Daniel Strunk

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk 

Drea Wheeler

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 35 

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Hai Giang

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Jackson Fox

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 48 

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker 

Jenny Kim

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director  

Jonathan Young

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Lindsay Dolashewich

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian 

Lydia Meredith

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress  

Marya Sherron

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 47 

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom 

Maryanne Oketch

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24 

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario 

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario 

Occupation: Seminary student 

Mike Turner

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Omar Zaheer

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 31 

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Rocksroy Bailey

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad 

Romeo Escobar 

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation:  Pageant coach

Swati Goel

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Tori Meehan

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Zach Wurtenberger

Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

