Survivor Season 41 Premieres in September — Meet the 18 New Castaways Competing in Fiji! 

Survivor 41 is almost here!

The new season of the classic CBS competition show, set on the islands of Fiji, will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 with 18 new castaways competing for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. The contestants will be divided into three tribes of six "to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before," the network said in a press release.

"I cannot remember a time when I've been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in the release. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we've ever done."

The new season will also feature more fan interaction than ever, as Probst, 59, will address the audience directly throughout the season and let viewers in on some twists before the players are made aware. Junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing the new Game within the Game, in which they can spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.

"We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!" Probst said.

Meet the new contestants below:

Brad Reese

survivor Brad Reese | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, Wyoming

Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyoming

Occupation: Rancher

Danny McCray

survivor Danny McCray | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Frisco, Texas

Occupation: Ex-NFL player

David Voce

David Voce David Voce | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, California

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Deshawn Radden

survivor Deshawn Radden | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, California

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Medical student

Eric Abraham

survivor Eric Abraham | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Erika Casupanan

survivor Erika Casupanan | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Communications manager

Evvie Jagoda

survivor Evvie Jagoda | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, New York

Current Residence: Arlington, Massachusetts

Occupation: PhD student

Genie Chen

survivor Genie Chen | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current Residence: Portland, Oregon

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Heather Aldret

survivor Heather Aldret | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina

Current Residence: Charleston, South Carolina

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Jairus Robinson

survivor Jairus Robinson | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Occupation: College student

Liana Wallace

survivor Liana Wallace | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, Illinois

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: College student

Naseer Muttalif

survivor Naseer Muttalif | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, California

Occupation: Sales manager

Ricard Foyé

survivor Ricard Foye | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, Washington

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Washington

Occupation: Flight attendant

Sara Wilson

survivor Sara Wilson | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Healthcare consultant

Shantel Smith

survivor Shantel Smith | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Pastor

Sydney Segal

survivor Sydney Segal | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Law student

Tiffany Seely

survivor Tiffany Seely | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, New York

Current Residence: Plainview, New York

Occupation: Teacher

Xander Hastings

survivor Xander Hastings | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: App developer