Survivor Season 41 Premieres in September — Meet the 18 New Castaways Competing in Fiji! 

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor,” longtime host Jeff Probst said in a press release 

By Ally Mauch
August 30, 2021 05:55 PM
Advertisement

Survivor 41 is almost here! 

The new season of the classic CBS competition show, set on the islands of Fiji, will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 with 18 new castaways competing for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. The contestants will be divided into three tribes of six "to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before," the network said in a press release. 

"I cannot remember a time when I've been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in the release. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we've ever done." 

The new season will also feature more fan interaction than ever, as Probst, 59, will address the audience directly throughout the season and let viewers in on some twists before the players are made aware. Junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing the new Game within the Game, in which they can spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.

RELATED: Jeff Probst Celebrates 21 Years of Survivor, Teases 'New Things' in Upcoming Season 41

"We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!" Probst said. 

Meet the new contestants below: 

Brad Reese

Brad Reese
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, Wyoming

Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyoming

Occupation: Rancher

Danny McCray

Danny McCray
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Frisco, Texas

Occupation: Ex-NFL player

David Voce

David Voce
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, California

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Neurosurgeon 

Deshawn Radden 

Deshawn Radden
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, California

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Medical student

Eric Abraham

Eric Abraham
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Erika Casupanan

Erika Casupanan
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Communications manager

Evvie Jagoda

Evvie Jagoda
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, New York

Current Residence: Arlington, Massachusetts

Occupation: PhD student

Genie Chen

Genie Chen
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current Residence: Portland, Oregon

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Heather Aldret

Heather Aldret
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina

Current Residence: Charleston, South Carolina

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Jairus Robinson 

Jairus Robinson
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Occupation: College student

Liana Wallace

Liana Wallace
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, Illinois

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: College student

Naseer Muttalif

Naseer Muttalif
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, California

Occupation: Sales manager

Ricard Foyé

Ricard Foye
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, Washington

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Washington

Occupation: Flight attendant

Sara Wilson

Sara Wilson
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Healthcare consultant

Shantel Smith

Shantel Smith
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Pastor

Sydney Segal

Sydney Segal
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Law student

Tiffany Seely

Tiffany Seely
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, New York

Current Residence: Plainview, New York

Occupation: Teacher

Xander Hastings

Xander Hastings
| Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: App developer

Survivor returns for its 41st season with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com