Survivor Season 41 Premieres in September — Meet the 18 New Castaways Competing in Fiji!
“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor,” longtime host Jeff Probst said in a press release
Survivor 41 is almost here!
The new season of the classic CBS competition show, set on the islands of Fiji, will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 with 18 new castaways competing for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. The contestants will be divided into three tribes of six "to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before," the network said in a press release.
"I cannot remember a time when I've been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in the release. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we've ever done."
The new season will also feature more fan interaction than ever, as Probst, 59, will address the audience directly throughout the season and let viewers in on some twists before the players are made aware. Junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing the new Game within the Game, in which they can spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.
"We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!" Probst said.
Meet the new contestants below:
Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, Wyoming
Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyoming
Occupation: Rancher
Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Frisco, Texas
Occupation: Ex-NFL player
David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, California
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, California
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Medical student
Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Cyber security analyst
Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Communications manager
Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, New York
Current Residence: Arlington, Massachusetts
Occupation: PhD student
Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Current Residence: Portland, Oregon
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina
Current Residence: Charleston, South Carolina
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Occupation: College student
Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, Illinois
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: College student
Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, California
Occupation: Sales manager
Ricard Foyé
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, Washington
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Washington
Occupation: Flight attendant
Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Healthcare consultant
Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Pastor
Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Law student
Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, New York
Current Residence: Plainview, New York
Occupation: Teacher
Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: App developer
Survivor returns for its 41st season with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.