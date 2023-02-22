'Survivor' Alum David Murphy Is Married! Inside the 1960s-Inspired Ceremony in Beverly Hills

David Murphy is officially married!

The Survivor: Redemption Island star tied the knot with Ashley Allen in a 1960s-inspired ceremony at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills on Sept. 10, 2022, the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"We met later in life, but thank God for each other and the timing," they share. "We were our best selves when coming into each other's lives."

For their nuptials, Murphy, who is now a defense attorney (he originally appeared on the reality competition series in 2011) wore a Ted Baker tuxedo and velvet driving loafers, while Allen designed her own gown and had Tel Aviv-based designer Kim Kassas produce the dress and ship it to Los Angeles.

Keeping with the event's theme, Allen's dress featured a homage to the '50s and '60s with a removable cap skirt paired with white driving gloves. She also wore a cathedral veil for the ceremony and changed into a short vintage style veil for the reception.

Chris Schmitt Photography | © chrisschmitt.com

The Houston-born philanthropist and film and television costume designer says she wanted the decor to feel natural with the setting of the Tudor revival mansion.

Saxophonist Tobias Moody played as guests moved from the formal garden to the inner courtyard after the ceremony for the reception, where classic gold-rimmed china was laid out at each guest table. Floral arrangements from Los Angeles-based French Florist sat in the center of the tables, carrying through the chic neutral color palette of the courtyard.

Allen's grandparents' wedding cake topper from 1964 was the perfect detail to finish the couple's extravagant four-tiered cake.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Schmitt Photography | © chrisschmitt.com R: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Schmitt Photography | © chrisschmitt.com

After the couple said "I do," the newlyweds departed the ceremony in a 1960 Bentley.

Greystone Mansion, the venue for the pair's nuptials, was originally built in 1927 as a family home before it was purchased by the city of Beverly Hills in 1965. The 55-room mansion and its sprawling grounds has since become a dedicated public park, and is officially recognized as a historic landmark.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Schmitt Photography | © chrisschmitt.com R: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Schmitt Photography | © chrisschmitt.com

Murphy and Allen, who met in Los Angeles, say they were inseparable from the start — in fact, their first date lasted three weeks!

"We are total opposites, but we admire our differences," says Allen. "He is able to rein my creative self in when needed — I am a classic over-sharer that talks to the clerk about my weekend plans at the grocery store — and I think I bring some humor and fun to his life. He will roll his eyes, but I know deep down he thinks it's funny! What makes me love him the most is his ability to love, support and celebrate the person I am today."

Allen continues, "He knows every part of me, and I him. We are transparent about our past choices, fears, weaknesses and goals. It's refreshing to show yourself to someone, all of you and be loved — sometimes loved even more so because of that transparency. This level of honest and vulnerability creates true intimacy and connection."

Chris Schmitt Photography | © chrisschmitt.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After honeymooning in Santorini, the pair — who currently reside in Laurel Canyon with their two dogs Mr. Banks and Cleo — are beginning the journey to expand their family.