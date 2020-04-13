Survivor Plans Virtual Cast Reunion for Season 40 Finale as Coronavirus Continues to Spread

This season’s Survivor reunion might look a little different thanks to the coronavirus.

Rather than bringing the entire cast together in-studio, the Survivor: Winners at War finale will feature virtual chats with the contestants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While it’s unclear how the interviews will be incorporated into the three-hour finale episode, host Jeff Probst will discuss the season’s biggest highlights with all 20 players. During the episode, Probst will also crown the winner, who will take home the $2 million prize.

RELATED: Survivor Delays Production on Season 41 in Fiji Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom

Survivor season 40 featured 20 previous winners fighting for the title of Sole Survivor once more. The finale is scheduled to air May 13.

This isn’t the only way the coronavirus has impacted the show. Last month, Survivor delayed production on the upcoming season 41. At the time, a CBS spokesperson confirmed they planned to resume on May 19.

RELATED: Survivor 40: The Returning Winners Then and Now — and What to Remember from Their Games

Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji,” the spokesperson said. “Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.”

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.

As of Monday morning, there have been at least 555,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 22,056 deaths. The U.S. now has the highest number of cases worldwide by a large margin, though the true numbers are likely far higher because sufficient testing has not been available.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.