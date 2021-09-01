Survivor's Parvati Shallow Obtains Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Ex John Fincher 

Following Parvati Shallow’s divorce filing last week, a judge has ordered John Fincher to stay away from his estranged wife and their young daughter

Survivor alum Parvati Shallow was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against estranged husband John Fincher, just days after she filed for divorce from him.

According to court documents filed on Friday and obtained by PEOPLE, Shallow, 38, had asked that Fincher, also a Survivor alum, stay at least 100 yards from her, her home, workplace, vehicle, and their 3-year-old daughter, Ama.

She also requested that he attend anger management classes and not "harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault" her or contact her "in any way."

The judge granted the restraining order on a temporary basis, requiring that Fincher move out and requiring that he stay at least 100 yards away from both Shallow and their daughter. The judge also denied him visitation with Ama. For now, the judge did not require that Fincher attend anger management classes.

In their Friday filings, the couple offered significantly different accounts to the court. Shallow described various instances in which she said Fincher, 38, was "physically and verbally aggressive" towards her, the most recent of which occurred on Aug. 20 at a friend's house.

In the course of an argument about whether their daughter should sleep at the friend's home or their own that night, Shallow claimed that he told her, "I don't care about you. I hope you kill yourself. You can walk into traffic. You can jump off a cliff. I hope you put a gun in your mouth and blow your brains out."

"I then saw John try to grab Ama and she wriggled away saying she wanted to stay here," she claimed, noting earlier that she had begun to record his behavior on her phone. "He then lunged at me, grabbed my arm and wrestled my phone out of my hands and made a dash to the door."

She claimed she proceeded to call the police, who she said handcuffed Fincher when they arrived but did not arrest him. She said she "did not want him to go to jail," sharing that he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

"John has acted in a similar manner in the past when there is no one else around to act as a buffer," Shallow said. "There has been no escape for me when I am at home with him and he has these violent outbursts. I am so afraid for Ama's physical and emotional well-being given she hears and witnesses her dad screaming and being physically violent towards me."

In his response to Shallow's filing on Friday, Fincher asked that the court deny her request for a restraining order and gave his own account of the events that took place the night of Aug. 20.

"During the argument, which lasted a few minutes, Parvati and I both raised our voices," he wrote. "Parvati was sitting on a couch during the argument. I was standing. At the end of the argument, I walked over to the couch where Parvati was sitting. I reached forward and grabbed Parvati's phone which was on the couch. Parvati swung her arms and hands at me when I picked up her phone. Parvati hands touched my arm and my torso. I grabbed the phone and walked away, toward the front door of the house."

"I did not unlock Parvati's phone. I placed the phone down on a table and began to walk away. I heard Parvati say that she was calling the police," he continued, claiming that the police "made no instructions to me and did not direct me to do anything."

"I did not hit, kick, push or in any other way have any physical contact with Parvati at any time on August, 20, 2021," Fincher said, requesting that he "be given the opportunity to have a hearing regarding the custody and visitation orders" and proposing a temporary custody agreement for Ama.

The court scheduled a hearing for Sept, 20, at which time the restraining order will expire unless extended by the judge.

Shallow and Fincher began dating in 2014 and got engaged in January 2017. Seven months later, they tied the knot in a July 16 ceremony. She filed for divorce from him in Los Angeles County on Aug. 24, citing irreconcilable differences, according to documents obtained by The Blast, which was first to report the news.

Fincher competed on Survivor: Samoa, which aired in 2009, while Shallow was first cast on season 13, Survivor: Cook Islands, and later on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites, which she won in 2008. She also competed on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she finished in second place, and Survivor: Winners at War last year.