'Survivor: Nicaragua' Contestant Dan Lembo Dead at 75

The Brooklyn-born contestant placed 5th on the 21st season of the long-running reality show

By Steve Helling
Published on November 15, 2022 08:38 PM
SAN JUAN DEL SIR - JUNE 16: Dan Lembo, a real estate executive, currently living in Waterhill, NY, is one of the 20 castaways set to compete in SURVIVOR: NICARAGUA when the twenty-first installment of the Emmy Award-winning reality seriesÊpremieres this September, now on Wednesdays (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT)Êon the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty

Dan Lembo, a contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, has died. He was 75.

Lembo died at his Manhattan home on Sept. 3, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided.

His loved ones remembered him as a "charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant" who "loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old."

"On weekends he enjoyed softball in Bridgehampton with friends," the obit continues. "Daniel will be remembered as a friend to all and a father to two."

Lembo was 63 when he competed on the 21st season of Survivor in 2010. Although he performed poorly in challenges, he was well-liked by his fellow contestants. He survived all the way until the final five, being voted out on Day 37.

The Brooklyn-born Lembo spent most of his career working in real estate. When he competed on Survivor, he was already a millionaire — and wore expensive alligator shoes while playing the game.

"I didn't play Survivor for money," he told PEOPLE after his elimination. "I wanted the adventure. I'm the type of guy who sees a challenge and thinks, 'I could do that.' So I wanted to be part of this crazy game — and I did pretty well, I'd say! I made it really far."

Although Lembo's death went largely unnoticed in the Survivor community, hundreds of family members and friends attended a September memorial service for him.

Lembo is survived by his sons, Matthew and Michael, their spouses, and five grandchildren.

In his online obituary, Lembo's sons wrote tributes to him. "Thank you for being my Dad," Matthew wrote. "You were a happy person. You were my best friend. I will miss you."

Added Michael: "Dad, no matter the situation, you were always there for me. You were my first phone call. You were my travel buddy. Every weekend, we would take our trips. From skiing in Vermont, looking at homes in the Hamptons, a sunny weekend in Miami, or a Yankees' playoff game, we were always together. I will miss you. I love you."

