Survivor‘s Kellee Kim is speaking out against Dan Spilo after he issued a public apology to his former contestant.

Shortly after Spilo broke his silence about his controversial time on Island of the Idols in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Kim, who previously accused him of inappropriate touching on the show, responded to his apology.

“It‘s curious that Dan has decided to publicly apologize to me — and just me — on the eve of the #Survivor39 finale for a series of inappropriate incidents that occurred months ago and impacted a number of women on set,” Kim tweeted.

“I truly hope that some of this self reflection is real and that Dan changes his behavior going forward,” she wrote in a second tweet. “For me, this statement only underscores the responsibility of CBS and Survivor to take action to prevent anything like this from ever happening again in the future. #Survivor.”

PEOPLE is out to CBS for comment.

Spilo, a 48-year-old Hollywood agent, was removed from the game on day 36 after an incident in which he touched a female producer’s thigh as he was getting into a transport boat — weeks after he was accused of inappropriately touching Kim.

In his statement to PEOPLE, Spilo wrote, “I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor. After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.”

“I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior,” Spilo continued. “In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be.”

It was the first time that Spilo has spoken out since his ouster from the show. Sources close to Spilo tell PEOPLE that he had planned to address the controversy during the show’s live finale, but was later uninvited from the show.

Earlier in the season, Kim expressed concern that Spilo had violated her personal space by touching her hair, arms and legs, even after she made multiple requests for him to stop. Kim was voted out of the game after raising her concerns to other contestants.

Producers pulled each contestant aside to discuss the issue — but some players now say that the warnings were so unspecific that no one understood the severity of the issue.

As for the incident that led to his removal, according to multiple sources, Spilo insisted that the contact was inadvertent and accidental as he lost his balance while trying to get into the boat. But the show’s production team wasn’t convinced that the contact was merely incidental. After consulting with the show’s legal team, producers removed him from the show.

CBS did not provide an additional comment when previously reached by PEOPLE.

Survivor‘s season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.