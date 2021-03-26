The Survivor: Pearl Islands villain was arrested on larceny charges in December

Survivor Alum Jonny Fairplay's Case Dismissed After He Was Accused of Stealing from Grandmother

The larceny case against Survivor alum Jonny Fairplay and his mother Patsy Terry Hall has been dismissed, a Pittsylvania County Clerk confirms to PEOPLE.

Hall and Fairplay, born Jon Dalton, were arrested in Danville, Virginia on Dec. 18, according to an arrest information report from the Danville Police Department obtained by PEOPLE at the time, but the charges against them were dismissed by the Pittsylvania County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Thursday.

When reached by PEOPLE, Fairplay did not comment.

The pair was accused of stealing bar stools, a leather chair, an end table and a silver necklace valued at $5,000 from Fairplay's grandmother, Jean Cook, according to the Danville Register & Bee.

The criminal complaint, which was filed by Fairplay's aunt, also accused Hall of mentally abusing Cook and taking advantage of her dementia, TMZ reported.

"I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother)," Fairplay, 47, told the Associated Press after news of his arrest broke.

Fairplay is best known among Survivor fans for the elaborate "dead grandma" lie he used on his season in 2003, Survivor: Pearl Islands. During the episode in which loved ones visit, Fairplay arranged to have a friend pretend to tell him that his grandmother — the same one cited in the larceny case — had died.

The lie earned him sympathy from his fellow players and a win in the subsequent reward challenge. In a confessional shortly after, he revealed to audiences that his grandma was not dead but likely "sitting home watching Jerry Springer right now."