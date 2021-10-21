Survivor's John Fincher Requests Joint Custody of Daughter amid Divorce from Ex Parvati Shallow

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County last week, John Fincher is also requesting that his marriage to Parvati Shallow be dissolved, citing "irreconcilable differences"

Survivor alum John Fincher has responded to his estranged wife Parvati Shallow's petition for divorce.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County last week and obtained by PEOPLE, Fincher is also requesting that his marriage to Shallow be dissolved, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The pair began dating in 2014 and became engaged in January 2017. Just seven months later, they tied the knot in a July 16, 2017, ceremony. They share 3-year-old daughter Ama.

Fincher's response requests joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Shallow, who is also a Survivor alum, filed her marriage dissolution in August after four years of marriage. Just days later, she was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Fincher. The restraining order was dismissed in September.

In the documents requesting the restraining order, which were first reported by Us Weekly, Shallow detailed various instances in which she said Fincher was "physically and verbally aggressive" towards her, the most recent of which occurred on Aug. 20 at a friend's house.

In his response, filed the same day, Fincher offered his own account of what happened during the Aug. 20 incident, refuting Shallow's story. He also asked that the court deny her request for a restraining order.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Fincher's lawyer Joy Dracup Stanley called the proceeding a "very unfortunate matter."

"Obtaining temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Orders are a commonly abused legal tactic to gain an advantage over custody," she said. "They normally occur at the commencement of a divorce. The matter was dismissed because Ms. Shallow's allegations were false. Mr. Fincher categorically denies all accusations, and Ms. Shallow's voluntary dismissal of the request for the restraining order speaks for itself. Mr. Fincher is seeing their child with shared legal and physical custody."

Stanley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the latest divorce filing. A lawyer for Shallow could not be reached for comment.

Fincher competed on Survivor: Samoa, which aired in 2009.

Shallow was first cast on season 13, Survivor: Cook Islands, and later on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites, which she won in 2008. She also competed on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she finished in second place.