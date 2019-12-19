Sia Gifts a Total of $215,000 to 3 Survivor Players on Island of the Idols Finale

Survivor superfan Sia has once again gifted her “Sia Award” to three deserving contestants.

During Wednesday night’s finale of the show’s 39th season, Island of the Idols, host Jeff Probst revealed that the singer had distributed a total of $215,000 amongst three of her favorite participants — Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin and Jamal Shipman.

Both Stott and Carbin each received $100,000, while Shipman received the remaining $15,000. Carbin later shared a photo of herself with Stott, thanking the pop star for her gift.

“Tonight Elaine and I are going to swing from the chandeliers,” Carbin wrote. “Thank you so much Sia we love you.”

The “Chandelier” singer, 43, has been known to give thousands of dollars to various contestants during recent seasons of the reality show — and the contributions have lovingly become known as the “Sia Award.”

This year’s total was the largest amount she has ever given. Last year, she gave contestant Rick Devens $100,000, and donated $15,000 to charity in honor of contestant Joe Anglim cutting his hair to create a children’s cancer wig.

RELATED: Sia Gifts Her Favorite Survivor Contestant $100,000 During Season Finale

All three contestants who gained Sia’s approval this year were standouts throughout the season. Shipman often stood out as a voice of conscience and understanding for other contenders, while Stott was a steadfast wave of optimism.

Meanwhile, Carbin risked it all to stand up for fellow contestant Kellee Kim after she spoke out against contestant Dan Spilo. Kim expressed concern that Spilo had violated her personal space, even after she made multiple requests for him to stop.

Image zoom From left: Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin, Jamal Shipman Robert Voets/CBS via Getty (3)

Though Kim’s allegations didn’t send him home, Spilo was eventually removed from the game after allegations of improperly touching a producer and was subsequently uninvited to the taped reunion show. He issued an apology in regards to the accusation leveled at him by Kim to PEOPLE.

“I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor,” he said. “After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.”

RELATED: Survivor Crowns Tommy Sheehan Winner of Controversial 39th Season,Island of the Idols

After a season full of controversy, Tommy Sheehan was named the winner of Island of the Idols on Wednesday night over Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman in an 8-2-0 jury vote.

Image zoom Tommy Sheehan Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

Lauren Beck and Janet Carbin, meanwhile, were eliminated during the finale in 4th and 5th place, respectively.

During the taped reunion show, Probst revealed a teaser for season 40, Winners at War. The season will feature 20 previous winners coming back to earn the title of Sole Survivor once more, as well a fun twist reinstated from season 38.

When contestants are voted out, they are not eliminated for good, but rather live at a separate island to await a competition to potentially secure a spot back in the game.

Survivor: Winners at War will premiere on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.