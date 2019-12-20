Survivor Castaways Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting Are Dating: 'Yes, We Share Hair Products'

These Survivor contestants may not have won the show — but they did win over each other.

Following Wednesday night’s pre-taped finale and reunion of the show’s 39th season, Island of the Idols, Elizabeth Beisel shared some exciting personal news on Instagram: She and fellow castaway Jack Nichting are a couple!

Beisel, who left the show on day 30, made the announcement alongside a sweet photo of her and Nichting.

“WOAH. Did you guys hear the news?” the 27-year-old Olympic athlete captioned the pic of Nichting, 23, giving her a piggyback ride. “I’ve got a curly haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know.”

“And yes, we share hair products,” she added.

Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

Equally excited about their new relationship status, Nichting, who was axed from the show on episode seven, shared his own announcement on Instagram.

“I am beyond proud to call this curly headed, exuberant, and compassionate woman my girlfriend/twin,” he captioned a series of adorable photos.

Other Survivor members seemed thrilled for the new couple — including this season’s winner, Tommy Sheehan.

“Can we double date?” Sheehan commented on Beisel’s post.

“Only if you pay big boiiiiiiiii,” the athlete quipped in response, joking about Sheehan’s $1 million in winnings from the show.

RELATED: Sia Gifts a Total of $215,000 to 3 Survivor Players on Island of the Idols Finale

After a season full of controversy, Sheehan was awarded the title of Sole Survivor over Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman in an 8-2-0 jury vote. Lauren Beck and Janet Carbin, meanwhile, were eliminated during the finale in 4th and 5th place, respectively.

The finale came after contestant Dan Spilo removed from the game after allegations of improperly touching a producer. (Spilo was subsequently uninvited to the taped reunion show and has issued an apology in regards to an additional accusation leveled at him by a contestant to PEOPLE.)

RELATED: Survivor Crowns Tommy Sheehan Winner of Controversial 39th Season, Island of the Idols

During the taped reunion show, host Jeff Probst revealed a teaser for season 40, Winners at War. The season will feature 20 previous winners coming back to earn the title of Sole Survivor once more, as well as a fun twist reinstated from season 38.

When contestants are voted out, they are not eliminated for good, but rather live at a separate island to await a competition to potentially secure a spot back in the game.

Survivor: Winners at War will premiere on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.