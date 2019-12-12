Dan Spilo, a contestant on Survivor: Island of the Idols, has been removed from the game as a result of an undisclosed “incident.”

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, host Jeff Probst came to the tribe’s camp to tell the remaining contestants that Spilo had been removed from the game. He did not elaborate on the reason why Spilo was taken out of the competition, leaving the fellow players to speculate about what happened.

As the show ended, the screen faded to black. Then the following words appeared: “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.”

A rep for Spilo tells PEOPLE that he is not commenting on the episode at this time. CBS declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The nature of the incident was not explained, but it came just weeks after Spilo, a Hollywood agent, was accused of inappropriately touching a female contestant earlier this season. During the controversial episode, contestant Kellee Kim expressed concern that Spilo had violated her personal space, even after she made multiple requests for him to stop.

Image zoom Dan Spilo Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Kim was voted out of the game — and Spilo apologized, saying, “I work in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was formed and allowed — thank God — to blossom and become powerful and strong,” he said. “My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I’ve ever done, I’m horrified about that and I’m terribly sorry.”

PEOPLE has spoken to multiple people involved with the show’s production, who confirmed that the incident in question — which involved a member of the show’s production team — happened after an immunity challenge as Spilo and other contestants were getting into a boat to transport them back to the camp.

The incident was not caught on camera, but at least one other contestant witnessed it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published after the episode, Probst was asked to elaborate on the nature of the incident. He declined to give more details.

“The question is a fair and reasonable one,” Probst responded. “I’ve endeavored to be as forthcoming as possible with you regarding everything that has happened this season. In this situation, out of respect for privacy and confidentiality, I can’t say anymore.”