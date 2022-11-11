'Survivor: Amazon' Contestant Roger Sexton Dies at 76

A former marine who served in the Vietnam War, Sexton competed on Survivor: Amazon, which aired in 2003

By Steve Helling
Published on November 11, 2022 12:29 PM
Roger Sexton survivor amazon
Photo: CBS

Roger Sexton, a former U.S. Marine who competed on Survivor: Amazon in 2003, has died after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 76.

Surrounded by his family, Sexton passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Washington on Oct. 26.

Sexton was cast in the sixth season of Survivor — the first season to separate the tribes into men vs. women. Then age 56, he was the oldest contestant in the game. While his abrupt manner rubbed some of the younger contestants the wrong way, he was able to last 21 days and was voted out after the tribes merged.

In an online obituary, his family recognized his irascibility but also discussed his strong work ethic and drive.

"Confidence, discipline, and determination to succeed were all vital components to Roger's character, which assisted him in being cast on Survivor," his family wrote. "However, the other more challenging aspects of his character eventually prevailed, leading to his eventual demise, but provided lasting memories of the exacerbating force that was Roger."

Aside from his stint on Survivor, Sexton served in the United States Marine Corps for several years, including a tour in Vietnam from 1966-1967.

After his return from war, Sexton married his wife, Diane, and began working in construction management for the bulk of his career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sexton had two daughters, Heather and Amy. In 1992, Heather was just 16 when she died from a bout of viral pneumonia. Amy is now married with two children. According to the online obituary, Sexton was a doting grandfather to his grandchildren, Drew and Hadley.

A celebration of his life will be held next spring.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Survivor family, Roger Sexton," the official Survivor Instagram account wrote on Thursday. "Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Related Articles
GoFundMe Hero - WWII Portraits of Honor. Credit: Jeff Rease
Photographer Captures Moving Portraits of Last WWII Veterans and Learns Their Survival Stories
American comedian Gallagher (born Leo Gallagher Jr) performs at the Park West, Chicago, Illinois, July 18, 1982.
Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Gallagher Dead at 76
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
Rob Mariano
Survivor 40: The Returning Winners Then and Now — and What to Remember from Their Games
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Image
Betty White's Life in Photos
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen during "Insight" Gala Honors Jack Albertson - March 21, 1980 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Celebrity Couples Together for More Than 50 Years
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Simu Liu attends the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
Celebrities Who've Lost Loved Ones to Coronavirus
David Prowse
Star Wars Actor David Prowse, the Original Darth Vader, Dies at 85