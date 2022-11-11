'Survivor: Amazon' Contestant Roger Sexton Dies at 76

Roger Sexton, a former U.S. Marine who competed on Survivor: Amazon in 2003, has died after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 76.

Surrounded by his family, Sexton passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Washington on Oct. 26.

Sexton was cast in the sixth season of Survivor — the first season to separate the tribes into men vs. women. Then age 56, he was the oldest contestant in the game. While his abrupt manner rubbed some of the younger contestants the wrong way, he was able to last 21 days and was voted out after the tribes merged.

In an online obituary, his family recognized his irascibility but also discussed his strong work ethic and drive.

"Confidence, discipline, and determination to succeed were all vital components to Roger's character, which assisted him in being cast on Survivor," his family wrote. "However, the other more challenging aspects of his character eventually prevailed, leading to his eventual demise, but provided lasting memories of the exacerbating force that was Roger."

Aside from his stint on Survivor, Sexton served in the United States Marine Corps for several years, including a tour in Vietnam from 1966-1967.

After his return from war, Sexton married his wife, Diane, and began working in construction management for the bulk of his career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sexton had two daughters, Heather and Amy. In 1992, Heather was just 16 when she died from a bout of viral pneumonia. Amy is now married with two children. According to the online obituary, Sexton was a doting grandfather to his grandchildren, Drew and Hadley.

A celebration of his life will be held next spring.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Survivor family, Roger Sexton," the official Survivor Instagram account wrote on Thursday. "Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."