'Survivor' Alum Ricard Foyé and Husband Andy Separate: 'Still Soulmates, Just in a Different Way'

“Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt,” Foyé wrote Monday in a Twitter post announcing their split  

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 09:11 AM
https://twitter.com/RicardFoye/status/1648035391482785792 Ricard Foyé @RicardFoye Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt. We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You’re my best friend. Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we’re still soulmates, just in a different way.
Ricard Foye and family . Photo: Ricard Foye/Twitter

Survivor alum Ricard Foyé and his husband Andy Grier Foyé have separated.

Ricard, who competed on season 41 of the reality competition show, announced their split on Twitter Monday. The former couple, who had been together for 7 years, share two kids — daughter Aurelia, 4, and son Lucia, 2.

"Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt," the 33-year-old began his post.

"We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies," Ricard continued. "You're my best friend."

Alongside his words came a photo of Ricard, Andy, and their kids smiling and making funny faces at the beach. "Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we're still soulmates, just in a different way," he wrote.

Andy has not yet commented on the split, but has been sharing plenty of photos of Richard and their kids on his Instagram account, including a ski trip the family took in March.

Ricard and Andy met in 2015 while volunteering at a queer youth camp and ended up eloping later that same year, according to Entertainment Tonight. A bigger wedding followed in 2018.

After three years together, the couple decided to have kids, documenting the process on social media. Andy, a transgender male, stopped his regular hormone treatments and carried the children himself. He's know as "a seahorse dad."

"Prior to meeting Ricard, I had not really thought about having kids and definitely not carrying kids," Andy told E! News in early 2022. "But once I met him, it was clear I did want to have a family with him."

Ricard admitted he wasn't into the idea of kids at first but "we met and I learned so much more about my queer community and so much more about what's possible."

The Survivor alum opened up last year about his kids and watching them grow into little people. "I thought they would just mimic us, use our mannerisms and phrasing until they were older," he told E! News. "But [Aurelia] is going to be the person she's going to be and that's all on her. We're here to help her grow and it's really cool to see that, at such a young age, she is her own person. And Lucia's getting there. He's hilarious."

Ricard Foye on Survivor
Ricard Foye. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

Ricard was recently in the news after criticizing Survivor winner Nick Wilson, who is now a state lawmaker, who supported a bill that is largely seen as "anti-trans."

He told PEOPLE last month that he first met Wilson at a charity event, and they immediately hit it off. "I valued what I thought was an authentic relationship that we had built despite our differences," Ricard said.

But Ricard now sees the friendship differently.

"It is hard to feel so understood, so seen, by a person while I shared the transitioning process, healthcare woes, and the lack of humanity we experience just being queer and living in this world," Ricard continued. "And then after all of that for that person to turn around and vote for essentially criminalizing being trans. I am not a lesser human for who I am nor is my husband. However, Nick Wilson is a lesser human for not treating the people of this country and especially the amazing trans youth of Kentucky as human beings and using their rights and freedoms as a means of gaining popularity in his political ventures."

RELATED VIDEO: Survivor Winner Donates Entire Million Dollar Prize to Veterans: 'I Am Very Fortunate'

"Targeting trans youth is the most dangerous and cowardly way to score political points, but I don't believe that's what Nick Wilson was trying to do," he said. "I believe he wants trans youth to suffer and trans people to cease to exist. He is a bad person. Kentucky youth, and all trans youth, deserve so much better."

Survivor airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.

