Police Release Surveillance Footage of Suspects Breaking into RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley's Home

New surveillance footage shows portions of the home invasion that took place at Dorit Kemsley's Encino residence last month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, was the victim of a robbery that occurred while her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were asleep and her husband was away in London, per the Daily Mail.

The footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday shows two suspects entering the property and walking to a glass door on the side of the home. The suspects — described by police as males between 20 to 30 years old — appear to be in conversation outside the door for about a minute.

As one of the men walks away, the other shatters the glass door. According to the LAPD, Dorit was inside the home at the time and was "confronted" by the men.

"Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children," police wrote in a news release on Monday.

"In fear for her safety," Dorit led the suspects to her valuables. The second half of the footage released by LAPD shows the men dragging items out of the home wrapped in bedding.

The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches, police said.

After fleeing the home, the two suspects allegedly fled in a black 4-door pickup truck driven by a third suspect.

The LAPD previously confirmed to PEOPLE that a home invasion involving three male intruders took place in Encino Hills at 10:50 p.m on Oct. 27.

Nobody was injured during the invasion, authorities told PEOPLE, and an "unknown amount of property" was stolen during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information or suspect identification is urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, at (213) 486-6840.

Dorit first addressed the break-in on Instagram on Oct. 30, describing the incident as "a terrifying ordeal … that no parent or person should ever have to experience." She added, "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."

The reality star explained that her children had been asleep during the invasion and were "unaware of what happened."

"My family now needs to start the healing process," she continued. "I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible."