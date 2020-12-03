Superstore is coming to an end.

NBC announced Thursday that the sixth season of the workplace sitcom, which stars America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, will be its last.

Executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE: "We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew. We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve."

Both Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBC, and Erin Underhill, Universal Television President, expressed pride in the comedy's 113-episode run.

Image zoom America Ferrera | Credit: Eddy Chen/NBC

"Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about," Katz said in a statement. "This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history."

"We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9," Underhill added. "We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but Superstore also became one of the most socially impactful series on television."

The show was nominated at the GLAAD Media Awards for outstanding comedy series in 2018 and this year.

The series has 11 more episodes to air, which will conclude its six-season run on NBC.

Ferrera, who announced her exit from the show earlier this year, recently opened up to PEOPLE about her final episode, describing it as "an emotional one, for sure."

"The show is a comedy and most of the times, stays very true to that DNA. But this episode of Amy leaving is definitely a tearjerker — was for me, was for me on set, was for me while we were filming," she said in October. "So, I think people who are fans of the show and fans of Amy and Jonah, in particular, should have the Kleenex nearby."