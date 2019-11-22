Superstore's Lauren Ash Reveals Her Secret Crush on Keanu Reeves: ‘We're Meant to Be Together'

Lauren Ash may play a hilariously overzealous store manager and security guard with a hard shell on NBC’s Superstore, but in real life, she has a soft spot for fellow actor Keanu Reeves.

In an interview during the annual Golden Globes Ambassador Party, where Pierce Brosnan‘s sons Dylan and Paris were crowned the newest Golden Globe Ambassadors by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Ash, 36 exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she has the hots for Reeves, 55. Sadly, the John Wick actor recently took his romance with artist Alexandra Grant public.

“I think what I’m most looking forward to in 2020 is when, you know, we shock everybody and Keanu Reeves reveals that he’s actually in love with me and that we actually have to be together,” she jokingly said. “And I’m so sorry, you know, he’s been dating this woman secretly and now she’s come forward and it’s been a real moment. I really hope that we can all remain friends and eventually maybe vacation together. Maybe Tahoe, you know?” she added.

“That’s what I’m most looking forward to, though, is when Keanu just accepts that we’re meant to be together,” the actress concluded.

Her fellow Cloud 9 colleagues — costars Nico Santos, 40, and Nichole Bloom, 29 — laughed and joined in on the fun.

For Santos, he’s most looking forward to shooting the sequel to the hit film Crazy Rich Asians. Meanwhile, Bloom joked that she’s excited to get LASIK eye surgery for “2020” vision in the new year.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Ash described the perfect man for her character Dina. “I think, just maybe somebody simple like a Major League Baseball player or like, I don’t know, an underwear model?”

“I may be speaking for me instead,” she quipped. The actress also shared that she’s hopeful that her character will indeed have a love interest on the series, which is now in its fifth season after first airing in 2015.

“Listen, I’m always excited about any prospect of a love interest because I think that she is such a funny character that it would be great. I’ve often said I would love to see the guy who makes Dina shy. Like, she’s never shy, she’s always confident, like who’s the guy that can make her be like, ‘I don’t know.”

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.