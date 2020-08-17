Jensen Ackles Joins The Boys Season 3 as Supernatural Sets Series Finale Date

As Supernatural nears its conclusion, Jensen Ackles has landed his next gig.

The actor revealed on Monday that he is joining the cast of Amazon's The Boys for season 3 as Soldier Boy, the original superhero. The role reunites him once again with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who is the showrunner on The Boys.

Ackles, 42, announced the news in an Instagram video. In the clip, he appears deep in contemplation before a copy of The Boys comic book gets tossed his way, and he starts flicking through its pages to the sound of Elvis Presley's "Soldier Boy."

"I keep wondering what I'll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year," he wrote. "Then it hit me."

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," Kripke said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

The Boys was renewed for a third season in July. Season 2 premieres Sep. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Ackles has played Dean Winchester on the CW's Supernatural since 2005 alongside his on-screen brother, Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester.