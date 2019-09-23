Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Joins Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot

Image zoom NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Jared Padalecki attends the 2019 CW Network Upfront at New York City Center on May 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ever since Supernatural announced that its upcoming 15th season will be its last, fans have been wondering what will come next for series stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. And it seems we now have an answer for Padalecki.

EW has confirmed that Padalecki has joined CBS TV Studios’ reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger. The new project, called Walker, is in development and will update the original action-packed series, which was on the air from 1993 to 2001 and starred Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker, a member of the Texas Ranger Division. Padalecki will take over the role of Cordell Walker, who’s described as “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. Our broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case – only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home. In a nod to the original series, Walker and his new partner — one of the only women in Texas Rangers’ history — are the modern day heroes our world needs, following their own moral code to fight for what’s right, regardless of the rules.” The series is yet to find a network.

For now, Padalecki is hard at work filming his final 20 episodes as Sam Winchester. Before Supernatural, which premiered in 2005, the actor was best known for his work as Dean Forester on The WB’s Gilmore Girls.

