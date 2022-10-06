A new Supernatural series is coming to The CW very soon.

Titled The Winchesters, the upcoming prequel series follows the story of how Dean and Sam Winchester's parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell (played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly), first met and fell in love.

The series was first announced in June 2021, with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel attached to executive producer. Ackles is also set to narrate the series.

The original Supernatural series ran from 2005 to 2020, becoming The CW's longest-running series with 15 seasons. The Winchesters also marks Supernatural's first official spin-off since its conclusion after previous spin-offs, including Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters, were scrapped.

In June, Donnelly spoke to PEOPLE about the "pressure" of living up to fans' expectations with the new series. "We want to make sure that the fans are so happy with the product," she said. "We care so much about what the fans want because we know how much it means to them."

Ahead of the release, here's everything to know about the show.

Who is starring in The Winchesters?

Rodger and Donnelly are set to star as John Winchester and Mary Campbell, respectively. Additional cast members include Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

Additionally, Ackles is set to reprise his role as Dean Winchester as he narrates the series and appears in the first episode.

What is The Winchesters about?

Set in the 1970s, the series focuses on the "epic love story" between John and Mary — the parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) — as told from the perspective of Dean.

Who is producing The Winchesters?

In addition to reprising his role as Dean, Ackles is set to executive produce the series alongside his wife Danneel, who also appeared on the original show. Other executive producers include Robbie Thompson, Glen Winter, and David H. Goodman.

Following the show's announcement, Ackles and Padalecki, who played Sam in the original series, butted heads after Ackles didn't tell his former costar about the show.

"Dude. Happy for you," the Gilmore Girls alum wrote in response to the series announcement. "Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Padalecki later spoke to The New York Times about the misunderstanding, saying that he still loves "Jensen deeply," calling him his "brother." "He knows and I know how much Supernatural means to both of us, and it wasn't a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn't feel really even existed yet. But he has been like: 'Hey, I'll let you know what's going on.'"

Will any Supernatural cast members appear on The Winchesters?

While The CW hasn't confirmed if any Supernatural stars will return for The Winchesters — other than Ackles — the actor is definitely up for having more people return.

"[Showrunner] Robbie [Thompson] and us have talked and if there is any opportunity to bring anybody back from the mothership, we will absolutely do so," Ackles told Entertainment Weekly. "We will write to that. We have names that are on the table of like, 'How can we get to this [person in a way] that makes sense?'"

"I think the fans will be cool if we bring an actor that played a certain famous character on the show to come and do something different," Jensen added. "We were recycling guest stars by the dozens after season 8 because Vancouver's only so big and there's only so many people in the talent pool. I think if we do that with fan-favorite actors that played fan-favorite characters, I feel like we're safe there."

Is there a trailer for The Winchesters?

The CW shared the official trailer for The Winchesters on July 26.

When will The Winchesters premiere?

The new series is set to premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW.

How to watch The Winchesters?

While the series will debut on The CW, it will also be available to stream the next day (Oct. 12) for free on The CW App and CWTV.com.