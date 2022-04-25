Supernatural Alum Misha Collins Comes Out as Bisexual

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Misha Collins revealed he is bisexual while speaking at a fan event over the weekend

Supernatural alum Misha Collins has come out as bisexual.

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old actor publicly addressed his sexuality for the first time while attending Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey. According to a video shared on Twitter, Collins slyly disclosed the news while asking audience members a series of questions.

"By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts?" he said. "And how many bisexuals?"

Collins then quipped, "I'm all three."

Collins later joked about the moment, while explaining why he slipped in the question about being bisexual.

"See, it would've been weird if I just said, 'By a show of hands, how many bisexuals [are] in the audience?'" he said. "But I feathered it into another question."

Collins' Supernatural character, Castiel, was also part of the LGBTQIA community. In the CW drama's 15th and final season, Castiel professed his love for Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Castiel then sacrificed himself to save Dean.

Later acknowledging the moment during a virtual panel at the DarkLight Online Convention in 2020, Collins said: "Castiel tells Dean he loves him and basically makes Destiel canon, which is, woah! Fans are kind of freaking out after that."

"To complicate matters, he dies after that," he continued. "So Castiel makes this homosexual declaration of love, which is amazing that that happens, and then he dies right after, which plays into a timeless Hollywood trope of 'kill the gays,' which pisses off [fans]. So, we give and then we take away."

Collins got married in October 2001 to Victoria Vantoch. The longtime couple — who share son West, 12, and daughter Maison, 9 — have been together since he was 16.

While Collins tends to keep his private life under wraps, he once spoke about how Vantoch felt about his Supernatural fame.

"My wife thinks it's strange," he said during a 2013 interview with Larry King. "I think she's very good at grounding me."

In that same interview, Collins revealed that the couple has engaged in threesomes together.