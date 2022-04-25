"I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language," Misha Collins wrote on Twitter after seemingly coming out as bisexual at a fan event over the weekend

Supernatural's Misha Collins Apologizes for 'Misspeaking' After Appearing to Come Out as Bisexual

Misha Collins is clarifying recent comments after he appeared to come out as bisexual.

The Supernatural alum, 47, apologized for "the clumsiness of my language" on Twitter after he seemingly addressed his sexuality while attending Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention this weekend in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

"By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts?" he previously asked the convention crowd in a video shared on Twitter. "And how many bisexuals?"

Collins then quipped, "I'm all three."

After realizing his mistake, he took to social media Monday to clarify that he's straight but "a fierce ally" of the LGBTQ community. "I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend," Collins started in the Twitter thread.

"At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was 'all three' things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual," he wrote. "My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.

"This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.

"I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I'm trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening," Collins concluded.

Image Credit: Cate Cameron/The CW

Collins' Supernatural character Castiel, was part of the LGBTQIA community. In the CW drama's 15th and final season, Castiel professed his love for Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Castiel then sacrificed himself to save Dean.

Later acknowledging the moment during a virtual panel at the DarkLight Online Convention in 2020, Collins said: "Castiel tells Dean he loves him and basically makes Destiel canon, which is, woah! Fans are kind of freaking out after that."

"To complicate matters, he dies after that," he continued. "So Castiel makes this homosexual declaration of love, which is amazing that that happens, and then he dies right after, which plays into a timeless Hollywood trope of 'kill the gays,' which pisses off [fans]. So, we give and then we take away."

Collins got married in October 2001 to Victoria Vantoch. The longtime couple — who share son West, 12, and daughter Maison, 9 — have been together since he was 16.

While Collins rarely discusses his private life, he once spoke about how Vantoch felt about his Supernatural fame.

"My wife thinks it's strange," he said during a 2013 interview with Larry King. "I think she's very good at grounding me."

In that same interview, Collins revealed that the couple has engaged in threesomes together.