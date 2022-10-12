Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are keeping it all in the family!

The former Supernatural costars met up for dinner with Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly — stars of The CW series spinoff The Winchesters — as well as Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton and their 4-year-old daughter George Virginia.

Alongside photos from the outing featuring the group, Morgan, 56, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "So, I was lucky enough to have dinner with the younger, cooler, and more handsome John Winchester."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan/instagram

"Gotta say, I loved both @drakerodger and @megdonnelly," he continued. "Talented, humble, funny, smart, very damn attractive. (Better be) The supernatural world couldn't be in better hands. These two know the world they're walking into, care about it, and will do it more than justice."

Noting that The Winchesters "airs tonight," he added, "I can't wait to see what @jensenackles and @danneelackles512 have cooked up. It's not often that a show has so much love for it that it warrants another iteration… thanks to Jensen and @jaredpadalecki, the Winchester story is just starting… and I can't wait."

Poking fun at his daughter, Morgan joked, "George either. That's her in my arms so impressed with us all she decided to nap. The Winchesters. Tonight. CW. Big love. Xxjd oh… photos courtesy of the sneaky better half. @hilarieburton."

The prequel series follows the story of how Dean and Sam Winchester's parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell (played by Rodger and Donnelly), first met and fell in love.

The series was first announced in June 2021, with Ackles, 44, and his wife Danneel attached to executive produce. Ackles also narrates the series.

In the original Supernatural series, which ran from 2005 to 2020, Ackles played Dean, the son of John Winchester (Morgan). The show became The CW's longest-running series with 15 seasons. The Winchesters also marks Supernatural's first official spinoff since its conclusion after previous spinoffs, including Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters, were scrapped.

In June, Donnelly spoke to PEOPLE about the "pressure" of living up to fans' expectations with the new series. "We want to make sure that the fans are so happy with the product," she said at the time. "We care so much about what the fans want because we know how much it means to them."

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays on The CW.