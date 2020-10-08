24 Photos of Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Brotherly Love Through the Years
A look back at the onscreen brothers and offscreen friends' close bond
Back in 2005, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were just getting started as Sam and Dean Winchester! Here they are kicking things off at an industry event.
The pair played brothers onscreen for 15 seasons, but it's clear that their friendship extends offscreen as well.
Padalecki posted this throwback of the pair to announce the final season of the wildly popular show, captioning it, "Dear #spnfamily , Season 1 @jensenackles and I want you to know that next season, SEASON 15, will be the last season of #supernatural. I am so incredibly grateful for the family that we've all built together. I love y'all and am more appreciative of y'all than my meager vocabulary could hope to describe. I'm also typing through tears. So, please forgive me. 'Til next time. #WinchestersNeverDie"
In 2007, Padalecki told TV Guide that the reason the actors work so well together is because they're "really good buddies." He said, "...That's been probably the best thing about Supernatural. In the last three years of my life, I've spent more time with Jensen Ackles than with any other human being and vice versa. Luckily, we get along really well and we are very similar guys. We're both from Texas, we both love our families, the same kind of music, and the Dallas Cowboys. It's been a huge blessing to work with somebody who is easygoing on set and who I'm friends with."
Ackles has the big brother shtick down pat. The face he makes while Padalecki goofs off (in front of none other than Kristen Bell!) is on point!
And just like brothers, they're bound to post embarrassing photos of each other. Like this one that Padalecki snapped of his costar getting some beauty sleep on the road.
Though of course Ackles was ready to return the favor.
In reality, they're two (very tired) peas in a pod.
Typical older brother behavior: Ackles blocked Padalecki's shot of the crowd at Comic-Con in 2012.
Ackles told E! of their on- and offscreen friendship, "We certainly couldn't pick who we got cast next to, and sometimes, you can't pick who becomes your friend, it just kind of happens. And we got very fortunate in the fact that we not only got picked to be coworkers, but whatever it is, the universe kind of picked us to be buddies as well, and I think that's really given us a leg up on any issues that we would have run across being costars."
And that's a good thing, because, after 15 seasons, Supernatural was The CW's longest-running scripted original show.
Ackles told the Telegraph that the pair's friendship extends beyond the screen: They actually want to hang out when they're not working.
"Nine months a year we're stuck with each other literally 24 hours a day, seven days a week because we're working on the show. Even doing stuff for ourselves in between isn't possible. We're constantly together. And even when we're not actually working together during the nine months, or the other three months out of the year for that matter, we always find ourselves choosing to hang out and be together."
Padalecki said of their brotherly bond, "The best part about Jensen and my relationship is it's gonna be that way when we're on the show and not. I mean, unfortunately for him, he's stuck with me for life now and that's important. But look, brothers and sisters, for that matter, sometimes fight. Or worse... they can't get along at all. Between Jensen and me there have never been any issues and I think that's rather special."
They've always got each other's backs. Padalecki told E! that their friendship has only gotten stronger: "I think Ackles and I found a really cool, unique situation where we truly enjoy each other and we enjoy each other's families, and have each other's backs, and after 14 years spending more time with each other than you spend with your wives, your kids, your brothers, your sisters, your mothers, your fathers, you kinda go one way or the other, and we went to the place where we got closer. So we're just pretty lucky."
Ackles and Padalecki have also been a support system for each other through the years.
"I think a lot of people just need somebody to listen to or just need somebody to listen to them," Ackles told PEOPLE in 2015. "We've established not only a good working relationship but a good friendship and also a good support system with each other."
It doesn't hurt that Ackles and Padalecki look like they're always having a blast together.
I mean, you don't sit through fifteen years of Comic-Con panels together and not grow stronger, right?
In honor of Ackles' birthday on March 1, 2020, Padalecki wrote of his pal, "Happy birthday @jensenackles. In the 16 birthdays I've been able to share with you as a friend, you've become a brother."
He added, "Now, we have one month left to play brothers on tv. No one I'd rather cross this finish line with...Let's take those boys home."
"We're best friends, period. He's my best friend for life. I don't think it's that remarkable, but it's definitely special," Ackles has said of the pair's bond.
Ackles wished Padalecki a happy 38th birthday on July 19, 2020, teasing him in a tribute with one of their last photos together on set with costars Alexander Calvert and Misha Collins.
"Unfortunately, this is the last pic I have of all of us on set together. Our faces say it all. The uncertainty, the emotion, the fear of not knowing how it will all go or more importantly, how @jaredpadalecki will handle a birthday without us," he wrote at the time, reassuring his buddy everything would be okay.
"You'll be just fine, buck-o. We'll be back in that beautiful car to celebrate soon enough. (Hopefully). Happy Birthday, brother. See ya soon," Ackles said, adding the hashtag #spnfamily.
When San Diego Comic-Con was canceled for the first time in its 50-year history in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, Ackles waxed poetic about the special place the convention holds in his heart.
"It's always been a highlight of the year for me. To say it's odd not to be in that whirlwind of a weekend is a giant understatement," he wrote on Instagram that July, sharing a throwback photo with his costars at the event in 2019.
"Even though the festivities have sadly been put on hold this year...it still feels strange knowing we wouldn't be taking that stage in Hall H anyway," he added of Supernatural wrapping a few months later.
The actors teamed up to support costar Samantha Smith, who played their on-screen mother Mary Winchester, amid her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2020.
"Standing with our girl @samsmithgrams," Padalecki posted at the time, encouraging followers to purchase the "Rise" tees in the fight against breast cancer.
Padalecki celebrated the special collector's edition of TV Guide magazine he graced alongside Ackles and Collins in May.
"Tears, cheers and hiatus beards!" he wrote on Instagram the time, sharing the glossy. "Can't wait to get my copy (and put the exclusive pull out poster on the wall above my bed for old time sake 😉)"
In June, Padelcki let fans know there was no bad blood between him and Ackles after he said he wasn't given a heads up about a Supernatural prequel his costar was developing.
"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," Padalecki tweeted. "The show is early in the process with miles to go."
"We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us," he added. "Once brothers, always brothers."
Retweeting the message, Ackles added: "Love you @jarpad… Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy…as am I, but you're still my brother. I miss you, pal."
Supernatural forever! Padalecki spoke from the heart in remembering the one-year anniversary of when the CW hit wrapped, sharing a selfie with Ackles from the very last day of filming last year.
"I will never be able to put into words what my time with #SamWinchester gave me. More importantly, I'll never be able to put into words what the relationships that were built STILL mean to me," he captioned the snap.