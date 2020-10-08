Ackles told E! of their on- and offscreen friendship, "We certainly couldn't pick who we got cast next to, and sometimes, you can't pick who becomes your friend, it just kind of happens. And we got very fortunate in the fact that we not only got picked to be coworkers, but whatever it is, the universe kind of picked us to be buddies as well, and I think that's really given us a leg up on any issues that we would have run across being costars."

And that's a good thing, because, after 15 seasons, Supernatural was The CW's longest-running scripted original show.