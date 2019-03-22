Supernatural to End with Season 15: Watch the Stars' Video Message to Fans

Image zoom Supernatural -- "Lebanon" -- Image Number: SN1413C_0112b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

It’s almost the end of the road for Sam and Dean.

The CW has announced that Supernatural’s 15th season will be its last.

Supernatural, which premiered in 2005, tells the story of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who lost their mother when they were young and whose father raised them to go into the family business. That business? Saving people and hunting things. For years, Supernatural fans have watched Sam and Dean battle everything from the white woman that started it all to Death himself. Along the way, the series gained a loyal following that helped it to become the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television.

Executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb released the following statement about the show ending: “Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve.”

Additionally, stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles made the below announcement.

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

Season 15 will consist of 20 episodes.