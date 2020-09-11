"You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better," Misha Collins said of the beloved series

Supernatural Cast and Crew Mark the Final Day of Filming: 'Thanks for the Memories'

Supernatural's cast and crew are commemorating the show's final day of filming.

On Thursday, the series' stars and crew members shared sweet tributes to the beloved CW hit, which is ending after 15 seasons. Supernatural will return for its final seven episodes on Oct. 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Series creator Eric Kripke marked the occasion on Twitter, sharing a GIF of the first Supernatural scene the crew shot.

"This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words," Kripke wrote. "But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @MishaCollins."

"Kick it in the ass" was the catchphrase of Supernatural producer and director Kim Manners, who died in January 2009.

Misha Collins, who played angel Castiel on the fantasy drama, echoed similar sentiments, writing: "#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better."

"Fight on," he added.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304107186583347202%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304043309363392514%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304061958857998337%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304093470227800064%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304052299556253697%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304082432107442176%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304100848713121799%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304121927330537472%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Ftv%2Fsupernatural-final-day-of-filming%2F

Jim Beaver, who starred as Bobby, also paid homage to the series on Twitter.

"So it's here," he began. "Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let's go kick it in the ass one last time."

"Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history," producer Sera Gamble tweeted. "Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment. Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo. #SPNFamily #Supernatural."

The show's two protagonists, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, previously said their goodbyes late last month.

"As I head out to my first day on my LAST season finale, I can't help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It's been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SuperNaturalNeverDies," Padalecki tweeted.

Image zoom Supernatural Dean Buscher/The CW

"It's gonna be a rough 2 weeks. #SeriesFinale," Ackles wrote.

After the coronavirus pandemic halted production on Supernatural in March, Padalecki and Ackles returned to set the week of Aug. 20 to resume filming on the 15th and final season of the CW show.

Popular SPN Tape Ball Instagram account shared the first photo of the actors on set since their return. In the photo, Padalecki and Ackles are seen sitting at the end of the table in the Men of Letters bunker with the infamous tape ball positioned closer to the camera — wearing a mask.

"When their Covid results come in before yours," read the caption.

Before returning to the Vancouver set, both Padalecki, 37, and Ackles, 42, along with the rest of the cast and crew, underwent a two-week quarantine.

Padalecki and Ackles star as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, on Supernatural. The show, which premiered in 2005, follows the two brothers who lost their mother when they were young. Raised by their father, they were groomed to go into the family business of hunting down evil supernatural creatures.