Supernanny Is Back! Watch Jo Frost's Return in the Exclusive Trailer for the Lifetime Series

Everybody’s favorite nanny is back in business.

Supernanny, the hit series that followed professional nanny Jo Frost tackling the parenting problems of families across America, is coming back for 20 all-new episodes on Lifetime — and PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer.

The trailer adopts a Taken theme as Frost, 48, receives an ominous phone call while seated in the back of a black SUV. After being told that “the subject has taken matters into his own hands,” she leaves a message inspired by Liam Neeson‘s speech in the thriller.

“I’m here because I have a specific set of skills,” the British TV personality says. “Skills that I have perfected throughout my entire career.”

The trailer then cuts back and forth between Frost’s voiceover and her arrival at a home. Upon entering, she finds the residence destroyed — and no one to be found.

“If you listen to me now, this whole situation may turn out different for you,” she says on the phone as the trailer cuts to her walking through the house, where she comes across somebody laying on the couch.

“But if you don’t, I will fix that,” she tells the individual, revealed to be a young girl.

“Good luck,” the youngster replies, narrowing her eyes.

With the show’s return less than two months away, Frost tells PEOPLE that she’s ready to get back on the road.

“I’m looking forward to families across America having access to my parental education surrounding their family challenges, as this country/government is short on providing the resources, staff and funding families so desperately need in society,” she says.

“The U.S.A. has changed, it is hurting, families are struggling more, families are less confident then ever,” she adds. “The style of the show, the family issues are also over a wider spectrum and cover many different global issues…internet has changed much.”

And Frost says she’s gotten a positive reaction from fans she’s encountered while filming.

“There is a whole new young generation of children who have been watching my shows with their families on social media, and when I travel across the country, these young kids are thanking me,” she says. “It is very touching for me and always makes me tear up.”

The U.S. version of the original Supernanny ran for seven seasons on ABC, Style Network and UP TV until 2011. It also aired in Britain for five seasons until 2008.

Supernanny premieres on Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.