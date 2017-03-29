Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Spotted Kissing Costar Chris Wood in Mexico

Image zoom AKM-GSI

Melissa Benoist‘s relationship with her Supergirl costar Chris Wood appears to be heating up under the Mexico sun!

In new photos first obtained by Daily Mail, the CW costars were captured enjoying the surf and sand while on vacation together in Cancún.

Both donning black bathing suits, the couple shared kisses on the beach, held hands, embraced and cuddled up in the turquoise waters.

Their romance comes just a few months after both Benoist, 28, and Wood, 28, split from their previous partners.

Benoist filed for divorce from her Glee costar-turned-husband Blake Jenner in December after nearly two years of marriage. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, she cited irreconcilable differences and is not seeking either party to give spousal support.

Benoist and Jenner, who have no children together, wed in spring 2015 after getting engaged in July 2013. They were last spotted together at September’s Toronto International Film Festival. The former couple met while playing love interests on Ryan Murphy‘s musical TV series Glee in 2012.

Wood was previously tied to his Containment costar Hanna Mangan Lawrence, whom he reportedly split from in January.

The actor joined the series in 2016 and stars opposite Benoist’s Kara Danvers as her on-screen romance, Mon-El.

Reps for Benoist and Wood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Supergirl returns with new episodes April 24 on CW.