Supergirl Is Ending After 6 Seasons as Melissa Benoist Pays Tribute to 'Iconic Character'
"Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Melissa Benoist said of the show on Instagram
Supergirl is coming to an end.
A spokesperson for The CW confirms to PEOPLE that the series will end afters its upcoming sixth season.
Following news of the series finale, the show's protagonist Melissa Benoist paid tribute to her "iconic character" on Instagram.
"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Benoist, 31, wrote Tuesday alongside a photo of herself as Kara Zor-El.
The star shared that she has been left "humbled" and "speechless" by the "incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world."
Benoist said that the show has also had an impact on her personally.
"She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest places, and that we are stronger when we're united," Benoist wrote of her role. "What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."
Benoist added that she's "so excited" to "plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season ♥️ el mayarah 💪 @supergirlcw."
The series follows Benoist's Kara Zor-El, who at 12 years old escaped doom on planet Krypton to find protection on Earth with the Danver family. Throughout her childhood, Kara, the cousin of Superman, hid her superpowers until she became an adult. Supergirl explores Kara's life in New York City as she is enlisted to help protect the city's residents from danger.
The show, which first premiered in 2015, also stars Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Mehcad Brooks, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath and Jeremy Jordan.
Season 6 of Supergirl is set to premiere in 2021, according to Deadline. Production is expected to begin in Vancouver on Sept. 28 after being delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the outlet reported.
Rath, who stars as Querl Dox/ Brainiac-5, also paid tribute to show.
"As you've probably heard, The 6th season of @SupergirlCW will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dram come true. Thank you to all our fans for your love and support," he tweeted.