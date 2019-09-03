Supergirl Costars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Married: Reports

Wedding bells reportedly rang for Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood over Labor Day Weekend.

The Supergirl costars exchanged vows at an intimate wedding ceremony Sunday in Ojai, California, according to multiple reports.

“It was a beautiful setting for a wedding, very peaceful and quiet,” a source told E! News. “The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended.”

The wedding came six months after the pair got engaged.

In February, Benoist, 30, announced their engagement, showing off her diamond ring (designed by Jen Meyer) on Instagram as Wood, 31, kissed her cheek. A fire crackled in the background of the romantic image.

“yes yes yes it will always be yes,” she captioned the photo.

The couple met on the set of the CW series — she plays the titular hero, and he joined the cast as her on-screen love interest Mon-El in 2016. Things apparently turned romantic sometime in 2017, when they were photographed kissing on the beaches of Cancun, Mexico.

Benoist was previously married to Glee costar Blake Jenner; they wed in spring 2015 and filed for divorce in 2016.