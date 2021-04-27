The newly released episodes will include never-before-seen and deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes and interviews

Happy Pretzel Day! 'Superfan Episodes' of The Office Season 3 Are Now Streaming on Peacock

Fans of The Office, this one's for you!

"Superfan Episodes" of the show's first season are now streaming on Peacock, just in time for National Pretzel Day.

The newly released episodes will include never-before-seen and deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes and interviews.

The streaming service previously released Superfan Episodes for all of season three, which means there are now 30 episodes of the show that are filled with extra content to enjoy.

April 26 is National Pretzel Day in the United States — an apt day to release the exclusive footage.

As any Dunder Mifflin expert will know, Pretzel Day is a beloved tradition that began with season three's fifth episode, titled "Initiation."

The owner of Scranton Business Park — where Dunder Mifflin resides — comes up with the idea that once per year, a vendor will come around to each office and bake soft shell pretzels for the employees.

Each employee receives one free pretzel, as long as they're willing to stand in the line. Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker) is particularly fond of the tradition and is responsible for unofficially naming the day "Pretzel Day."

"I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive my daughter to a school that's too expensive and then go to work for a job for which I get paid too little," Stanley says in the episode. "But on Pretzel Day? Well, I like Pretzel Day."

In the season three episode, Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) is supposed to be keeping track of her boss Michael Scott's (Steve Carrell) productivity, but Michael spends most of his day waiting in line for a pretzel.