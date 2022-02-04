Ranging from hilarious to heartwarming, this year's lineup of ads make for must-see TV

Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)

Grab the popcorn – it's time to watch the Super Bowl commercials!

Super Bowl LVI might be days away, but many major brands are already teasing – or even releasing – their star-studded ads ahead of the Big Game this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Airtime for the iconic ads cost up to $7 million for 30 seconds, Adweek reports, up from the $5.5 million ViacomCBS charged for the same slots in 2021. And whether you're tuning in to root for the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams or catch the halftime show, advertisers want to be sure they're making the breaks worth your time.

Read on for the famous faces that will be seen on screen Feb. 13.

Planet Fitness

The national gym chain enlisted Lindsay Lohan for a playful ad poking fun at her partying past, with a spot called "What's Gotten into Lindsay?," narrated by William Shatner.

"Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it's an inclusive environment, it's fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise," Lohan told PEOPLE of why she signed on. "Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness."

Squarespace

Zendaya channels her inner mermaid to star in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial for the website-building company. Before Squarespace drops the full ad on Super Bowl Sunday, fans see a sneak peek in a sun-soaked, 10-second teaser clip.

BMW

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger suits up as Zeus in an amusing ad for the luxury car company, which sees the actor stare down a barista who mispronounces his name in café. BMW will release the whole commercial during the Big Game, and a cameo from Salma Hayek is also expected.

Anheuser-Busch

Budweiser turns to its iconic Clydesdale mascot for a more serious spot, symbolizing the courage of the American people to keep going amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The commercial follows a Clydesdale's recovery after it suffers injury from leaping over a fence. With the support of stable hands and a canine companion, the horse is able to regain its strength and gallop on.

The ad marks the beer brand's return to its traditional Super Bowl slot, after Budweiser redirected last year's funds to support COVID vaccine awareness.

"The Clydesdales are, for many people, a symbol of America, a symbol of hope, of strength, of resilience," Daniel Blake, Group VP of Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch, told USA TODAY Sports. "We felt they were the perfect metaphor to tell this broader story, this comeback story."

On a lighter note, Anheuser-Busch teams up with Guy Fieri for the celebrity chef's first Super Bowl spot. Reigning as the king of the "Land of Loud Flavors" to promote Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, the Food Network star takes a group of friends by surprise when they crack a can and get transported to a magical universe.

Frito-Lay

Lay's dropped its first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years with a bang, teaming Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for a hysterical wedding-inspired spoof that shows how the chips have always been there for them in a crunch.

Frito-Lay also debuts its inaugural Flamin' Hot commercial in a big way, uniting Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth to voice a fiery songbird and a beatboxing fox who pounce to seize Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips from a birdwatcher who accidentally dropped them into the wild.

Uber Eats

Gwyneth Paltrow and food delivery might not sound synonymous, but the Goop founder appears in Uber Eats' Big Game ad this year. In a teaser for the full feature, Paltrow takes a bite out of her infamous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and declares that it "tastes funny."

The delivery service will roll out the full ad, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah, on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sam's Club

Kevin Hart brings his charm to the superstore's first Super Bowl commercial, playing up the "VIP" experience of Sam's Clubs' Scan & Go app, which allows members to bypass the traditional checkout line while shopping.

Michelob Ultra

Hut, hut - strike? Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning takes his talents to the bowling alley in Michelob Ultra's upcoming Super Bowl commercial, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.