The Best Super Bowl 2023 Commercials and Ads, So Far

The 2023 Super Bowl is sure to be a star-studded event — and that includes all the commercials.

While the football game will bring fans together as they watch from the stands and their couches — and witness the Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game (a.k.a. the halftime show) — everyone knows one of the best parts of the game is watching the ads.

Last year brought us hilarious and heartwarming ads from businesses such as Amazon's Alexa and Budweiser, and the upcoming game is upping the commercials.

On Jan. 12, PEOPLE shared the exclusive first look at this year's Doritos Super Bowl 2023 commercial starring Jack Harlow, in which the rapper finds himself in a "love triangle."

While most commercials won't debut in full until Sunday, Feb. 12, many brands drop previews before game night.

Keep reading for the best Super Bowl 2023 commercials, so far.

Doritos

Jack Harlow gets lost in his bag of Doritos in this sneak peek at his Doritos Super Bowl commercial.

FanDuel

In this sneak peek at FanDuel's Super Bowl ad, Rob Gronkowski teases a cameo from former Patriots player Adam Vinatieri in the full commercial as he says, "I better call Vinatieri."

Downy

The teaser for Downy Unstopables' Super Bowl commercial has fans guessing who is under the freshly cleaned hoodie.

PopCorners

Former Breaking Bad costars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will team up for a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial. In a brief clip of the spot, Paul is seen watching a desert sunset from a familiar-to-fans lawn chair, enjoying a bag of white cheddar popped corn crisps, when his phone rings. As the camera pans out, viewers get a glimpse of the iconic RV where Jesse Pinkman and Walter White cooked up schemes (among other things) during the five seasons of the show.

Heineken 0.0

For their Super Bowl ad, Heineken 0.0 enlists Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star and former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd.