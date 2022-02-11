Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly appear in a PSA for She Can STEM

Today Show Stars Go Back in Time to Their Childhood School Days for Super Bowl Commercial

The Today Show co-hosts are going back in time to when they were students.

An upcoming Super Bowl commercial for She Can STEM will see Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly as students in a 1970s classroom who are discussing what they hope to be when they grow up.

The ad opens with the conclusion of Kotb and Guthrie's Today interview with 3D printing tech Karina Popovich (CEO, Makers for Change), game developer Mitu Khandaker (CEO, Glow Up Games) and data analyst Tiffany Kelly (Founder & CEO, Curastory).

"I wish they had those kinds of cool careers for women when we were growing up," Guthrie says.

Then, the scene goes back in time to what school might have looked like in the '70s if programs focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Today costars are in a classroom and all dressed as their younger selves while the students talk about what they'd like to be when they grow up.

"If I say two jobs, do I get extra credit?" Guthrie asks when the teacher prompts a discussion about their future aspirations.

Three STEM role models, who are young girls in the She Can STEM's IF/THEN Ambassadors Program, share their dream contributions to the academic world.

"I want to make immersive video games," one student says while another wants to pursue a tech career.

"I want to revolutionize 3D printing," the third student says as Kotb, who traveled back in time, wonders, "3D… like those glasses we wear in the movies."

Today Show Super Bowl Credit: Nate Congleton/NBC

Roker adds a little extra humor to the scene. "I want to be a meteor…," he says as one of the girls adds: "You mean a meteorologist?"

"STEM has come a long way," the commercial states.

She Can STEM focuses on encouraging trans, non-binary and female youth to pursue careers in the science and tech world because only 27 percent of the STEM workforce consists of women.

By showcasing how experimental and diverse STEM can be to the next generation, the PSA starring the Today stars, hopes to show how STEM can change the world.