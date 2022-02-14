"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?" a character asks

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer Previews a 'New Legend' — Watch

The first look inside Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here.

The teaser trailer for the 2022 fantasy television series, which will premiere on Sept. 2, aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and had fans of the franchise pondering: "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?"

The minute-long clip also introduced the new characters including Robert Aramayo as Beldor, Markella Kavenagh as Tyra, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Joseph Mawle as Oren.

The characters aren't those of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. That's because The Rings of Power will take place in Middle-earth, as designed by J.R.R. Tolkien, but will follow a different storyline than the iconic films.

"Before the king, before the fellowship, before the ring, a new legend begins this fall," the teaser stated.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Credit: amazon studios

Not much is known of the storyline just yet, except for the presence of multiple rings. Lord of the Rings fans know that one powerful ring was the center of the epic adventure trilogy, but the Rings of Power creators explained how rings will be abundant in the Amazon series.

"This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men," said showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay of the series name in a statement. "Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we're excited to share the epic story of them all."