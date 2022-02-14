Coinbase's 2022 Super Bowl Ad Features QR Code Contest with a Chance to Win $3M in Prizes

The cryptocurrency company's Super Bowl ad featured a QR code that bounced around the screen in a style reminiscent of old computer screen savers

Coinbase is offering up a chance to win some big bucks on Super Bowl LVI.

In addition to earning $15 in free Bitcoin for signing up, the cryptocurrency company has promised a chance to win $3 million in prizes to those that sign up for the contest.

Anyone interested in participating has 48 hours to enter the contest.

Coinbase captured viewers' attention during Sunday's game with an ad featuring a QR code that bounced around a black screen and changed color with every bounce, reminiscent of old computer screen savers.

"Now that we have your attention we'd like to announce that we're giving away $15 in BTC to anyone who joins Coinbase by 2/15," the company wrote on social media alongside a video of the company's "C" logo bouncing around the screen, similar to the QR code.

The company also used the hashtag "WAGAMI," an acronym commonly used in the crypto industry that stands for "We are all gonna make it."

Created in 2012, Coinbase says on its website that it was founded on "the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin."

The company claims to be "building the cryptoeconomy" with what it calls "a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto."

"Today, we offer a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy," the company adds.