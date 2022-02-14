Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022: Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and More Star in Game Day Ads

Advertisers spend millions of dollars for ads during the Super Bowl — and sometimes they are worth it.

The Super Bowl brings sports fans, snack fanatics and entertainment lovers to the small screen for one day of football madness. It's also one of the only times that viewers are excited about the commercial breaks.

This year's advertisement lineup was not a letdown. From Pete Davidson to Lindsay Lohan and a homage to The Sopranos, there was no shortage of entertaining ads when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Keep scrolling for the top Super Bowl commercials of 2022.

Chevy

As fans of The Sopranos likely noticed, the commercial was a modern recreation of the show's iconic opening credit sequence, which featured Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) driving from Manhattan to New Jersey in his 1999 Chevy Suburban.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Tony's daughter Meadow Soprano in the HBO hit from 1999-2007, revisited her iconic role when she starred in Chevrolet's Super Bowl ad for its all-electric 2024 Silverado EV. In Sunday's commercial, it was Sigler who was behind the wheel — and in a sweet twist at the end, the actress reunites with her Sopranos costar Robert Iler, who played her on-screen brother, A.J. Soprano.

"Whenever we do anything with Sopranos, your first thought is always Jim," Sigler told PEOPLE. "He was, particularly, Robert and I's biggest supporters and biggest fans, so there were many mentions of him." (Gandolfini died in June 2013 at age 51 after suffering a heart attack.)

"His presence was very much felt throughout it all, of course, because anything we ever do having to do with Sopranos, he is there," Sigler said. "And just the thought of that opening sequence with him, it's so iconic. He always drove that Chevy Suburban everywhere. It's how we close our eyes and picture Tony Soprano."

Amazon's Alexa

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and Black Widow lead Scarlett Johansson gave a glimpse into their married life in the tech-savvy clip. They imagined a life where Amazon's Alexa might just be capable of hilariously reading their minds, and the possibility of the electronic voice stepping in during some opportune moments. Alexa turned on the blender while Jost won't stop talking, added mouthwash to the grocery list when the couple woke up one morning and even tattled on Johansson's lack of cooking skills during a dinner party.

Planet Fitness

What's gotten into Lindsay Lohan? That's the question Planet Fitness' 2022 ad asked as Lohan playfully poked fun at her past. The clip featured moments of Lohan embracing wellness — mentally and physically — while she playfully referenced her past relationship with the paparazzi, partying and an electronic ankle bracelet which she wore while under house arrest in 2011 for jewelry theft.

Hellmann's Mayo

In 2022, Hellmann's is "tackling" food waste and Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live comedian got taken down by former NFL player Jarod Mayo, even when he's not trying to throw away his leftovers.

The ad aimed at driving awareness around the issue of wasted food at home by reminding viewers to tackle those leftovers. "It was the coolest, I can't believe that I got to be in it," Davidson told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams. "Hellmann's whole thing is, 'We're encouraging people to not waste food at home and use it in other aspects.' And we don't [waste food] at the Davidson household, you'll see."

Michelob Ultra

The top sports stars could inspire fans to start a bowling league with Michelob Ultra's latest ad. NFL champ Peyton Manning, soccer star Alex Morgan, NBA player Jimmy Butler, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and Serena Williams are no strangers to competition in this beer commercial. Oh, and Steve Buscemi is there, too.

Williams took on the commercial this year because of the gender equality Michelob Ultra included when choosing the sports stars. "It was so great to see that come into fruition when they decided to put that commitment to action by having just as many female athletes in this Super Bowl ad as they had male athletes," Williams told PEOPLE. "It's a great opportunity to applaud the brand for just elevating female athletes, and really walking the walk and talking the talk."

Budweiser

Budweiser reminded viewers that "better days are ahead" with its new Super Bowl commercial. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and titled "A Clydesdale's Journey," the spot followed the brand's iconic Clydesdale fighting for recovery after suffering an injury while leaping over a fence. With the message of "Down Never Means Out," it was a story that symbolizes the courage of the American people to keep going amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peacock

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back and not without Will Smith's introduction. The original star of the NBC sitcom led a new rendition of the show's iconic theme song. It's all a way to welcome the next generation — a drama reboot of Smith's original story. Bel Air is now streaming on Peacock.

General Motors

This Austin Powers reunion saw Mike Myers as Dr. Evil become the second threat to the world after climate change. Even the iconic villain may be ready to help save the world, just so he can be the world's biggest fear again. Seth Green, Rob Lowe and Mindy Sterling appeared in the ad as well.

Toyota

The car brand's ad told the story of brothers Brian and Robin McKeever, who worked together to earn 10 Paralympic medals for Canada after Brian started to go blind due to an untreatable degenerative eye condition. Brian became the country's most decorated Winter Paralympian and Robin became an Olympian in cross-country skiing as well as a Paralympic guide and coach.

